El Salvador loses to Argentina in an epic match on the Costa del Sol

El Salvador’s women’s team fell to Argentina 6-7 in their second match of the 2022 Beach Soccer Cup, despite coming very close to a comeback in a dramatic match.

Rosa Guevara celebrates El Salvador’s sixth goal with which she tied the match (6-6) against Argentina after losing 6-1 at the Costa del Sol stadium. Photo Carlos Cárdenas, El Gráfico.



The game started with a South American surprise, as the Argentines hit first, and hit early in the game.

Agostina Tasinazzo scored less than 14 seconds into the match, taking advantage of a poor start by Yahaira Maravilla. It was a goal that fell like a bucket of cold water.

Little by little, the cuscatleca squad got into the match, with a little caution.

But when it seemed that the locals were improving, Sofía Masetto surprised with a right hand in front of the Salvadoran goal, it was 0-2 in less than two minutes and the stadium was silent.

The opportunity for the Salvadorans came at minute six of the first period, with a penalty that Yaquelin Durán charged, but she did not take advantage of it and Gisel Kolodsinski saved the shot that was aimed at the right side.

The one who did manage to score the first goal for the Salvadorans was Fátima Vásquez, taking advantage of a mistake made by the Argentine defense just over six minutes into the game.

The joy of the Salvadoran team did not last long, since in a matter of seconds, Sofía Masetto would score her double from the penalty spot. It was the third goal for the South Americans.

The Argentines did not stop and Agostina Tasinazzo scored the fourth just over three minutes before the end of the first period. He also got his personal double.

Players from Argentina and El Salvador dispute a ball in the Beach Soccer Cup clash that takes place at the Costa del Sol stadium. Photo Carlos Cárdenas, El Gráfico.



Sandra Mereles put the fifth for Argentina with eight seconds left in the first period, taking advantage of a rebound from Maravilla.

In the second period, there were few scoring opportunities for both teams.

Marisa Gonzales, captain of El Salvador, executed a free kick, although the rival goalkeeper managed to save the shot.

The Argentine team did not leave any space and had the opportunity to extend their lead again.

Tasinazzo scored her hat-trick with just over four minutes remaining in the second period, and she did it from a free kick, beating goalkeeper Karla Argumedo.

Irma Cordero, in a throw-in, managed to score the second of the night for the Salvadorans, three minutes from the end of the period, taking advantage of a bad rebound from the Argentine defense.

In the third period, Fátima Pérez managed to score the third goal for the nationals, after four minutes had been played.

El Salvador put the fourth thanks to Cordero, who scored his double seven minutes into the third period, it was a great goal from long distance.

The fifth was scored by Rosa Guevara with just over 3 minutes to go. There was time for a comeback, and it was Guevara herself who scored the partial tie in less than a minute after a rebound off the crossbar that the rival goalkeeper did not clear. The stadium went crazy.

But a penalty just over a minute into the game, caused by Guevara herself, gave Argentina the victory. Agustina Balan was in charge of executing it.

El Salvador will close its participation in the Beach Soccer Cup against the United States this Saturday.