El Salvador mission: 45 days on the road with Bitcoin

El Salvador mission is the story of the journey of two Italians who are venture into the Central American country for 45 days, proving that you can only live with Bitcoin.

Laura and Riccardo they tell their experience day after day on Bitcoin Italy Podcast.

El Salvador mission successful: 45 days on the road with Bitcoin without cash, cards and fiat currencies

It ended successfully El Salvador mission, told on the Bitcoin Italia Podcast, in which the two Italian protagonists Laura and Riccardo are testing whether it is really possible to live only in BTC in the Central American countrywithout using cards, cash and fiat currency.

“A month and a half spent in El Salvador using only bitcoin, without ever spending fiat currency, neither in the form of cash nor in the form of electronic payment. That was the challenge, and we did it. And today our mission reaches its epilogue. “

Following the text, the young couple confirms that the everything is possible at the moment only thanks to the Chivo Walletthe state portfolio of El Salvador, which, apparently, is widely used by the Salvadoran population.

Not surprisingly, the president Nayib Bukele had shared at the beginning of 2022, which in El Salvador, out of a total population of 6.5 million, of these already 4 million use Chivo and therefore Bitcoin (BTC).

El Salvador mission: 45 days in Bitcoin and the discoveries of the two Italians

Since when El Salvador made legal bitcoin on its historic day of September 7, 2021the country has dedicated itself to communicating all the various progresses in this regard.

A point of view that was also verified by the two Italians in the El Salvador Mission who say they met dozens of foreigners who went to the country to buy land, invest in activities, transfer part of their business.

Apparently, therefore, Bitcoin has also been a source of attracting new capital in El Salvador which should make a decisive contribution to improving living conditions in the country.

Meanwhile, the two Italians look forward to attract their fellow travelers or “digital nomads” to the country and experience life by spending only BTC.

BTC towards the podium for market cap

In the special ranking of companies by market cap, Bitcoin fully enters the top ten, surpassing the social network giant Metaformerly of Facebook, which is found in 12th position.

On the podium at the moment is gold, which capitalizes on more than 10 trillion dollarsfollowed by Apple with 2.8 trillion and, in third place, the fund Saudi Aramco with 2 trillion.

It is estimated that Bitcoin, to be able to reach the asset of the assets and that is gold on the podium, it should be worth around $ 650,000 and as a matter of fact, nothing is impossible for BTC. At the time of writing, BTC’s market cap is $ 823.63 billion, while its price is $ 43,000.