El Salvador offers secured loans

More new ideas from El Salvador, the country now founded on Bitcoin. Indeed, just in harmony with his bitcoinization program, he proposed secured loans from the queen of cryptocurrencies to small and micro businesses. This is another step that manages to kill two birds with one stone. On the one hand, it continues to spread crypto in the country. On the other hand, it supports the needs of small businessmen looking for financing with human interest rates for theirs businesses.

Bitcoin as collateral for a loan

During a Live Audio on Facebook, Monica Taher, a consultant to the Government of El Salvador, revealed that the next move will be to adopt Bitcoin to guarantee a loan. Initially, as already mentioned, these solutions will be aimed only at small and micro enterprises. This will allow the country to provide loans with low interest rates in a way that is accessible to all.

We still don’t know the details on how this new opportunity will work. Nothing concrete has been disclosed. So we expect updates on this to arrive in the next few days. Meanwhile, Paul Steiner, president of the National Institute for Small and Micro Enterprises of El Salvador, stressed an urgency. This is the extreme need for loans to low cost of interest. Bitcoin could therefore be the most effective solution. Here is the situation in the country that Steiner underlined is now saturated:

El Salvador has about 1.2 million businesses in the country, about 66% are micro or “subsistence” businesses. Over 90% of micro-enterprises finance themselves through informal loans or usurers.

The queen of crypto as a mortgage guarantee

To choose Bitcoin securing a loan, as long as it has low and human interest, is a very important step forward. This will allow El Salvador to fight that crime born precisely from the adoption of loans with too high rates. Usurers and criminals should therefore have their days numbered.

Finally, another novelty emerged from Live on Facebook. The idea is to allow the use of Bitcoin also as mortgage guarantee. In short, a series of solutions are in the pipeline. Now we just have to wait for their realization as well as Bitcoin City and everything behind it.