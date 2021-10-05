News

El Salvador officially begins mining Bitcoin using the energy of a volcano

El Salvador has officially started mining Bitcoin exploiting thegeothermal energy coming from Santa Ana volcano. The proceeding has already generated 0.00599179 Bitcoin, or about $ 269, according to a tweet from the president Nayib Bukele. The small Central American nation became the first country to declare Bitcoin as legal tender last June.

The Santa Ana volcano powers a Bitcoin mining plant in El Salvador

The cryptocurrency mining, as is known, it requires a high energy intensity, to the point that it is not always convenient both economically and from an ecological point of view. Taking advantage of geothermal energy, on the other hand, seems a convenient method from both points of view.

The president also issued a video showing the mining installation built near the Santa Ana volcano, which can be seen in the background. It is an industrial facility built in the middle of a lush wooded area.

In June, Bukele promised to develop a plan to mine Bitcoin through cheap energy to produce, 100% clean and entirely generated from renewable energy sources. Several months later, Bukele appears to have kept his promise, although it is not yet clear what the economic gain for the nation may be due to the recognition of Bitcoin as a legal tender.

Bukele’s numerous critics accuse him of using the Bitcoin campaign in order to hide the most pressing problems facing El Salvador. Bukele has put in place a series of measures to consolidate his power in the nation, to the point that some call him the “dictator of El Salvador”. Furthermore, the use of geothermal energy to power mining is not a prerogative of El Salvador, as it has already been adopted in other countries such asIceland.

