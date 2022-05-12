El Salvador, on the verge of bankruptcy due to the collapse of Bitcoin

Last June 2021 The Savior became the focus of all eyes after adopting Bitcoin as legal tender. At that time, the cryptocurrency was at very similar levels to the current ones, slightly exceeding $30,000 (28,338 euros). However, the problem of this adoption is being reflected in a possible non-payment of a bond of 800 million dollars (755 million euros) that expires in January 2023.

In February of this year, the International Monetary Fund already assured the following: “The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender is financed entirely by public money, through a trust. If the price of bitcoin crashes, the trust’s resources could be depleted quickly. The government, to continue to guarantee the convertibility between bitcoin and the US dollar, should finance the trust fund with additional resources or by issuing debt.”

That is precisely what is happening today. Although the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador was not in the month of June, it was not until September that the country bought its first bitcoins. At that time, the price ranged between 46,000 and 53,000 dollars (43,450 euros and 50,000 euros) compared to the current 33,000 (31,000 euros).

With all this situation, Salvadoran debt prices have sunk more than 15% during the past month of April, a situation only surpassed by Ukraine. The appraisal firm Fitch Ratings has lowered the rating of the debt to CCC, the worst rating possible. This does not only stop El Salvador has complicated access to the credit market in order to finance itself, but puts the country on the ropes. In fact, investors fear the default of the aforementioned bond.

On the other hand, negotiations with the IMF to receive a new loan are stalled because the agency urges El Salvador to abandon this transition to a crypto economy. For the moment, the American country has decided to paralyze the issuance of the so-called “volcano bonds”, which were going to be issued using blockchain and whose profits were going to go to the purchase of more bitcoin. In addition, this whole situation is causing great social tension against the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, who defends bitcoin after having acquired 500 coins at a price of 30,744 dollars (29,163.5 euros) each, almost 55% below the maximum value registered by the cryptocurrency.

El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻 500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744 🥳#bitcoin – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 9, 2022

Bukele has assured that he will continue with his plan to issue 1,000 million dollars (949 million euros) in bitcoin bonds to finance the construction of Bitcoin City, a tax-free space that he hopes to develop on the country’s coast. However, the bonds in dollars of the Central American country seem to live a reality parallel to the president’s plans.