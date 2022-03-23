El Salvador Postpones Bitcoin Bonds to September, Report Says

Apparently, the government of El Salvador has decided to postpone the issuance of a Bitcoin (BTC)-backed bond due to unfavorable market conditions fueled by the geopolitical crisis.

El Salvador’s “Bono Volcán” will not debut in March, as the Salvadoran government expected, said the Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya, in an interview with a local television channel.

Zelaya claimed that the delay was due to BTC price volatility fueled by the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. He added that the government of El Salvador decided to wait for favorable conditions in the financial market, hoping it would be no later than September, stating:

“Now is not the time to issue the bond […] In May or June the market variants are a bit different. At the latest in September. After September, if you go out on the international market, it’s hard to get capital.”

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $42,236, which is up 10% over the past 30 days, according to data from CoinGecko. The cryptocurrency has lost almost 50% of its value since the Salvadoran government initially announced its plans to launch Bitcoin bonds in November.

Bitcoin price 180 day chart. Source: CoinGecko

Zelaya hinted at a possible delay of El Salvador’s Bitcoin bond last week, citing the unstable political situation in the world as one of the main reasons for the postponement.

As previously reported, the $1 billion bonus was initially scheduled for release in mid-March. Salvadoran deputy William Soriano took to Twitter in early February to declare that the Bitcoin bond was expected to debut in the second or third week of March.

#BitcoinBonds will be available by the second and third week of March.#bitcoin https://t.co/e2wL1iBTHr —William Soriano (@WilliamSorianoH) February 9, 2022

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele originally announced plans for the bond in November 2021. The bond is apparently trading with a 6.5% coupon and 50% Bitcoin dividend of the cryptocurrency price gain after of five years. Half of the billion dollars expected to be raised with the issue will go towards the construction of “Bitcoin City”, a complex dedicated to mining Bitcoin with geothermal energy using nearby volcanoes. The remaining 500 million will be invested directly in Bitcoin.

El Salvador’s delay in launching Bitcoin bonds comes amid the government also apparently slowing down the pace of buying new BTC. Previously announcing consecutive Bitcoin purchases at least every month, the Salvadoran government has not announced a new purchase since January 2022.

