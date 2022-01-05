El Salvador prepares 20 bills to provide a comprehensive legal framework for Bitcoin bonds

El Salvador’s government, led by President Nayib Bukele, is developing plans to issue its own Bitcoin bonds, planning 20 bills designed to provide an appropriate legal framework.

On January 4, Treasury Chief Alejandra Zelaya reported to the Salvadoran media El Mundo that the bills will include regulations on issuing securities in the form of cryptocurrency to ensure the viability of the Bitcoin bonds, proposed in November 2021, adding:

“This will provide a legal framework and legal certainty to all who buy the Bitcoin bond.”

However, he did not propose a deadline for submitting the legislation.

The $ 1 billion required for the bond issue will be used to finance the construction of the Bitcoin City, promoted by President Bukele to provide “digital and technological education, geothermal energy for the whole city, and efficient and sustainable public transport”.

One of the characteristics of the Bitcoin City involves the mining of Bitcoin (BTC) using extraction plants powered by the geothermal energy generated by a volcano, leading the bonds to be nicknamed “Volcano Bond“. The mining operation mined its first 0.00599179 Bitcoins on October 1, 2021.

Zelaya reportedly told El Mundo that the funds obtained from the bond issue could also be used to pay for an issue of $ 800 million Eurobonds maturing in January 2023. Alternatively, the necessary funds could come from “institutional offers from various investment banks“.

“We can simply make payments without creating another Eurobond in the traditional market, creating a bond that is denominated in dollars and pays off in Bitcoin.”

A Eurobond is a debt instrument used by countries to raise funds in a denomination other than their own currency. Zelaya also highlighted significant investor interest in Bitcoin bonds, as it offers exposure to BTC and a 10-year maturity with 6.5% interest.

However, the issuance of Bitcoin bonds would not preclude participation in traditional finance for the Central American nation. According to Zelaya, “we have no intention of abandoning the traditional market“.

El Salvador’s notable partners in the creation of the Volcano Bonds include the blockchain developer Blockstream And iFinex, closely related to the stablecoin Tether (USDT). Bonds should be issued on the Liquid Network of Blockstream and processed by iFinex.

On January 2, President Bukele tweeted his predictions for 2022, suggesting that “construction of the Bitcoin City will begin “, and that” the Volcano Bonds will be oversubscribed“.

“Forecasts for 2022 on #Bitcoin: • It will go up to $ 100,000

• Two other countries will adopt it as legal tender

• It will be a major election theme during this year’s US elections

• We will start construction of Bitcoin City

• We will see an excess of demand for Vulcan bonds

• Big surprise during @TheBitcoinConf “