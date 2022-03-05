El Salvador Prepares Bond Issuance to Finance Bitcoin City

Study reveals how much bitcoin impacts the environment 0:55

(CNN Spanish) — Bitcoin celebrates six months as legal tender in El Salvador this Monday, and according to Alejandro Zelaya, Minister of Finance, the Government of Nayib Bukele is preparing the first bond issue in cryptocurrency.

“The first 15 days of March we are scheduled to finish everything necessary for the bond to be issued. We are taking all the safeguards,” Zelaya assured during a television interview.

The issuance of the “Volcano Bonds” will serve, says the government, to finance the Bitcoin City project, announced by Bukele in November 2021 during the closing of the Bitcoin Week event, which took place in the country.

The bitcoin city, according to the president, will be built near the Conchagua volcano, in the department of La Unión, to take advantage of its energy to power the city and bitcoin mining, since the city will have residential and commercial areas, and will be equipped with services, entertainment areas, restaurants, airport, port and train station.

“Thanks to bitcoin you have seen the number of investors, the number of tourists, the number of people who are even coming to live in El Salvador,” Bukele said during an event in which he inaugurated the expansion of the international airport in early February. .

Bitcoin could hit $100,000, according to Goldman Sachs 0:57

On February 20, Bukele announced on his Twitter account that he had sent a list of reforms related to new investments to the Legislative Assembly.

“I am sending 52 legal reforms to Congress to eliminate bureaucracy, create tax incentives, citizenship in exchange for investments, new securities laws, stability contracts,” the president wrote. However, the Legislative Assembly has not yet approved the reforms, despite the fact that Nuevas Ideas, the president’s party, has a large majority.

This lack of approval of the legal framework that will regulate the issuance and sale of the bonds can generate uncertainty for potential investors, considers Ricardo Castaneda, economist and coordinator for El Salvador and Honduras of the Central American Institute of Fiscal Studies (Icefi).

“It is not clear if a kind of stock exchange is going to be created in El Salvador where these bonds would be issued or in which other country it is going to be done,” Castaneda told CNN.

First bitcoin bond issue

The issuance of bonds in bitcoin prepared by the government of El Salvador is the first to be carried out, but it will comply with what is necessary to guarantee the safety of investors, the authorities maintain.

“You have to comply with all the regulations for the issuance of securities, of a sovereign bond; there is verification of the cash flows of the buyers of the bonds because I cannot sell my sovereign bond to someone who is involved in an illicit activity, ”explained the head of the Treasury during an interview with a Salvadoran media outlet.

Bitcoin bonds could open a new financing path for El Salvador or make things much more difficult if their sale fails, says Castaneda.

“If the demand for those bonds doubles or triples their supply, it will be a way to measure their effectiveness. In other words, if the issue is going to be 1,000 million, there should be at least two or three billion people who are willing to buy them”, says Castaneda.

For this economist, if that scenario were fulfilled, it would show that El Salvador has found an alternative source of financing to multilateral organizations. “Otherwise, I would have to rule out that option and the red alerts of a possible default would go off, since this year and the next the country must repay international loans,” warns Castaneda.

Currently, the government of El Salvador is also negotiating a US$1 billion loan with the International Monetary Fund, without an agreement for disbursement so far.

In fact, the IMF considers that the use of bitcoin as legal tender implies “great risks” due to its high volatility, which is why it suggests “limiting the scope of the law” and “urgently” strengthening the regulation and supervision of the system. of payments. The government of El Salvador stated that it did not agree with this assessment.

In a November 2021 report, the multilateral organization warned the government about the possible growth of public debt exceeding 95% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2026 due to the “absence of decisive economic policy measures to correct fiscal imbalances and alleviate these constraints to growth.