El Salvador president responds to critics about so-called ‘Bitcoin experiment’

Thursday, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele It reaffirmed his belief in the supremacy of Bitcoin (BTC), indicating that widespread adoption will spell the end for fiat currencies.

The Salvadoran president has been a head of the news in recent months for regular BTC purchases and his government’s decidedly pro-Bitcoin stance. Bukele has released several statements and comments to support the cryptocurrency and rejecting criticism that Bitcoin is a bad idea for the nation.

The president’s recent tweet follows a barrage of criticism from the international community against El Salvador for its “Bitcoin experiment.”

In June, the International Monetary Fund criticized El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, but in September the country still passed the law and started accepting BTC as legal tender. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, is a well-known critic of Bitcoin. Most recently, in a speech in front of the University of Cambridge Students’ Union, Bailey expressed his concerns about El Salvador’s decision to use Bitcoin as a currency due to its extreme volatility.

“What many international organizations have called ‘the Bitcoin experiment’ is simply the world watching how mass adoption changes a country’s economy. If the change is positive, the fiat currencies are doomed. El Salvador is the spark that ignites the real revolution. “

However, Bukele responded to critics by pointing out that while the rest of the world sees El Salvador’s move as just an experiment, the mass adoption of Bitcoin is transforming the country’s economy. Furthermore, the president said that when fiat money is no longer relevant to BTC dominance, El Salvador will be considered the spark that ignited the real revolution.

After adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, El Salvador used the profits generated by the asset, the “surplus” from its Bitcoin Trust, to finance the construction of 20 schools. In mid-October, Bukele announced that the government will spend $ 4 million from the Bitcoin Trust to build a new veterinary hospital in El Salvador.

Bukele’s recent comment follows the El Salvador government purchase of 21 BTC on Tuesday to celebrate “the last 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st centuryAnd commemorate the scarcity of Bitcoin and its limited supply of 21 million units.