El Salvador prosecutes a “death squad” for the first time in history for crimes against humanity during the civil war

BBC News World

8 September 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, At least 8,000 people disappeared during the Salvadoran civil war.

The Salvadoran Prosecutor’s Office reported this Wednesday that it has presented an indictment against a “death squad” for crimes against humanity perpetrated during the civil war that shook the country between 1980 and 1992.

The Public Ministry of the Central American nation ratified the formal accusation against four men who are members of the so-called “death squads” that operated in the department of San Miguel, in the east of the country.

“This is the first time in the history of the country that a structure of this type is prosecuted for acts committed in the 1980s, under the modality of crimes against humanity” tweeted the Attorney General’s Office.

The same source identified the defendants as José Inés Benavides Martínez, Luis Alonso Benavides Polio, José de la Cruz Orellana and Ángel Aníbal Alvarado Benítez, who are accused of crimes of murder, deprivation of liberty, illicit associations and crimes against the law or custom. of war.

the death squads

The Yellow Book, a kind of “black list” that was discovered more than a decade ago, allegedly prepared by the Salvadoran military during the civil war (1980-1992), was one of the first proofs that the government of El Salvador created a structure of death squads led by the Army and whose objective was persecute and exterminate opponents politicians.

image source, UWCHR Caption, Former President Salvador Sánchez Cerén is listed in the “Yellow Book” (on the second line, first from the left).

That “black list” contained almost 2,000 names.

Although never officially declared, El Salvador’s civil war dragged on for more than a decade.

The conflict began on January 10, 1981, when the newly formed Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) announced the start of its “general offensive.”

And it was officially extended until January 16, 1992, when the so-called “Chapultepec Agreements” were signed in Mexico City.

The conflict left more than 75,000 dead and missing, mostly civilians, and forced hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans to flee their homes.