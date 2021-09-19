El Salvador ranks third in global Bitcoin ATM installations

El Salvador is now the third largest crypto ATM network (70% in all of South America), after the United States and Canada.

According to data from Coin ATM Radar, after installing 205 crypto ATMs, El Salvador surpassed the number of UK machines, a move necessary to facilitate local Bitcoin transactions and BTC-to-US dollar conversions.

Looking at Statista data from August 16, it appears that El Salvador has successfully installed 201 ATMs in just one month. Previously, the country was ranked 43rd on the list with only four working crypto ATMs.

President Nayib Bukele previously said Bitcoin adoption would initially be supported by a network of 200 ATMs and 50 branches. The Salvadoran government has partnered with an internal crypto wallet provider called Chivo to support BTC wallets and the use of ATMs in the country.

Crypto ATM installations are at an all-time high worldwide with 27,664 active machines and 2,790 new machines added in September. The increase in units installed in El Salvador aligns with the recent presidential order requiring all businesses to accept payments in Bitcoin. However, merchants retain the ability to convert Bitcoin payments to USD before getting the balance.

While other jurisdictions have yet to decide on Bitcoin’s use case as a primary asset, an average of 63.7 ATMs continue to be installed globally every day. Genesis Coin remains one of the leading producers of crypto ATMs with a market share of 40.7%, while General Bytes and BitAccess account for 22.7% and 12.7% of the market respectively.

El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin has seen some resistance from locals, who recently set fire to a Bitcoin ATM Chivo. Those who protested the adoption of Bitcoin highlighted concerns regarding uncertainty, price fluctuations and a lack of exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

The Chivo kiosk is the government’s first attempt to create an infrastructure for BTC and US dollar conversions. Currently, El Salvador uses both Bitcoin and the US dollar as legal tender.