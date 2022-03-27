El Salvador, ready to receive Costa Rica in Cuscatlán

With regenerative work and a lot of good vibes, the El Salvador national team He held his last training session prior to his clash against Costa Rica on the field of the Héroes y Mártires university stadium on July 30.

During the session, Bryan Landaverde was a novelty by joining the group that comes from Jamaica this Saturday after overcoming an injury that originated in the Clausura 2022 tournament. “Chinchulín” could be an option for Mr. Hugo Pérez against Costa Rica.

For his part, Nelson Bonilla worked apart from the group, this after the physical discomfort he experienced in Jamaica and that forced him to leave the match at Independence Park. Bryan Tamacas, another doubt, worked normally after limping out of the game against Jamaica.









El Salvador receives Costa Rica at the Cuscatlán stadium in a World Cup tie after 10 years since its last time. On that occasion, the Costa Rican team eliminated the Blue in the previous round to the hexagonal with a score of 0-1.

In the octagonal route to Qatar 2022, El Salvador lost 2-1 to Costa Rica at the La Sabana National Stadium, which meant the first win for Luis Fernando Suárez’s team and the starting point in the qualifiers.