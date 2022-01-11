News

El Salvador responds to criticism of Bitcoin City

Kim Lee4 hours ago
A few days ago a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University had commented on Twitter on the plans of the government of El Salvador to create a Bitcoin city, claiming that the advertised energy source for the city is an “inactive volcano”. He wrote: “The Bitcoin City proposal is prepared like Florida for snow. The advertised energy source for the city is an inactive volcano. This is just another attention-grabbing antic from a narcissistic president who is full of hot air. “

Obviously unimpressed President Nayib Bukele quoted Hanke’s tweet and pointed out the economist’s lack of knowledge on the matter. Bukele tweeted a few questions to Hanke, in response to his comment. While admitting to have declared that it is an active volcano in advertising, President Bukele then sarcastically asked how it would be possible to build a city right under an active volcano.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the two have publicly clashed. On October 15, the day the price of Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $ 60,000 mark, President Nayib Bukele taunted applied economics professor Steve Hanke for his warning statements prior to that period.

Hanke had previously warned that El Salvador was heading for impending “financial ruin” with “Bukele at the helm.” These statements came shortly after El Salvador’s president bought bitcoin at a time when the price was falling.

