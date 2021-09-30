El Salvador rewards Bitcoin | Gasoline discounts for everyone!

Discounts were promised to those who would use it Chivo, the Bitcoin wallet official of the Salvadoran government, in the first country in the world that it has accepted $ BTC as legal tender currency.

From tomorrow who will pay for petrol and diesel at the filling stations of the country using Chivo, will get a discount of $ 0.20 per gallon – a welcome drop at a time of generalized rises, which in a still relatively poor country are even heavier to digest than in Europe.

Discounts start in El Salvador for those who pay for fuel with Bitcoin

Bukele’s announcement via Twitter: agreement with petrol stations

The announcement – and it is nothing new for Bukele, came through his official Twitter account when in Italy it was the early hours of the morning.

State-owned company Chivo has negotiated with the largest fuel distribution companies in our country so that – starting tomorrow – there will be a discount of $ 0.20 for each gallon of the cheapest fuel, for those who pay with Chivo.

We are talking about $ 0.06 per liter – a sum, which according to Bukele, will absorb much of the increases that are due to the complicated situation of energy commodities worldwide.

A surprise move, which keeps the promise made at the time of the presentation of Chivo Wallet, or that the use of the wallet official discounts would have been linked, even important ones. All this with a view to strong thrust from Bitcoin in the first country that recognized it as legal tender currency. Boost that has already resulted in 2 million activated wallets, partly thanks to the program it offers $ 30 in $ BTC to every new citizen who takes action in this sense.

All this while the opposition rides Bitcoin to challenge the president

“Money of the bourgeois”: this was the slogan of protests more or less widespread in El Salvador, ridden by the opposition to the president Nayib Bukele, accused of using methods excessively authoritarian driving the country.

Protests that, at least from the videos that have been disseminated by Salvadoran media, would not appear to be of great magnitude. Same protests that a few weeks ago had knocked out one of the 200 Bitcoin ATMs present in the country. However, we believe that to dominate these protests more than the opposition a Bitcoin, is the normal political dialectic of a country where Bukele is very popular, but which obviously cannot please everyone.

Bukele which also has a certain taste for trolling, since it has stood out on his for a few days Bio on Twitter a laconic “El Dictador más cool del mundo mundial”, that is …

The coolest dictator in the world… worldwide

By mimicking the slogans of the opponents and showing a certain taste for controversy. It is certain that Bitcoin will continue to be one of the reasons for the friction between the two political factions that are fighting in a very bitter way.

On the other hand, we are relatively certain that this umpteenth initiative for the use of Bitcoin will have a positive impact on the transactions and volumes that are linked to Chivo – and therefore of the king of cryptocurrencies. The El Salvador experiment, at least for now, seems to be going well.