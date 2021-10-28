News

El Salvador still buys Bitcoin on the downside

Posted on
Wednesday the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele stated that his country bought more Bitcoins (CRYPTO: BTC) taking advantage of the cryptocurrency’s downturn, adding 420 coins to their coffers.

What happened

The Salvadoran leader made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the country is “making money” from the newly purchased Bitcoins.

Bukele has affirmed that El Salvador has a trust fund accounted for in US dollars, financed by both BTC and dollars; when BTC revalues ​​against the dollar, the country is able to withdraw a portion of the capital while keeping the trust fund with the “same total amount”.

Because it is important

In June, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender.

Bukele had also bought Bitcoin last month, adding 150 coins to El Salvador’s coffers; at the time, the nation’s total BTC holdings were 700 BTC. With the purchase on Wednesday they climbed to 1,120 BTC.

In the last 24 hours, BTC has lost 3%, reaching a level of $ 58,854.79; over the past seven days, the world’s leading cryptocurrency has dropped 11%. This means that El Salvador’s entire BTC portfolio is now worth $ 65.92 million.

The amount of the last purchase, equal to 420 BTC, is significant since it is a number associated with the culture of cannabis; also the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is known for tweeting some memes containing references to 420 and 69, a number with sexual connotations.

