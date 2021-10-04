El Salvador subsidizes fuel prices for those who pay in Bitcoins

Nayib Bukele, the president of the Republic of El Salvador, announced that citizens can get a $ 0.20 (£ 0.15) reduction in the price of each gallon of fuel they buy.

However, there is a problem, as Salvadorans have to use the Chivo, the government-backed Bitcoin (BTC / USD) wallet, in order to qualify for the subsidy. President Bukele disclosed this news through a tweet on September 30, describing it as a positive initiative for the pockets of Salvadorans.

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

According to him, state-owned company Chivo has been negotiating with the country’s major gas station companies to allow users to enjoy reduced fuel prices starting October 1. He added that this subsidy cancels several increases in international fuel prices. The president also believes that this discount will reduce transportation costs in supply chains.

2. La empresa estatal Chivo negoció con las empresas gasolineras más grandes de nuestro país, para que a partir de mañana, sus estaciones vendan cada galón de combustible $ 0.20 más barato, with @chivowallet. Esto wad varios increase of the international price of the fuel. pic.twitter.com/V3qG168isV – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 30, 2021

Bukele further noted that there is no limit to the discount, adding that any Salvadoran and company based in the country can buy as much fuel as they want.

In addition to fuel prices, Bukele also announced that it has authorized a fund to help reduce the price of liquefied gas.

1. He signed and ordenado the publication of the decree that authorizes a fund to estabilizar el precio del Gas Licuado. For the mañana, the international mercado program is an increase of $ 1.17 in the cylinder of 25 lbs. But ahora, ya no habrá increment, up to a leve reducción. pic.twitter.com/lAnNhgLhjj – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 30, 2021

He pointed out that the international market has signed a $ 1.17 (£ 0.86) increase in the prices of the 25-pound cylinders. However, the fund would grant Salvadorans a slight reduction. However, according to Bukele, the government only intends to bear the additional costs for one year.

Bukele continues to gain resistance

This discount is El Salvador’s latest move to promote the adoption of BTC among its citizens. While this deal will benefit Salvadorans who choose to pay using the Chivo wallet, some citizens believe it is a farce.

For example, a Twitter user named Adan_3840 has said:

Those 20 cents will come from all of us, right? The petrol station attendant does not lose, the reimbursement goes there after paying with taxes even for those who walk on foot.

Another user ridiculed the government’s move, claiming it was out of desperation. According to him, this subsidy shows that the government manipulates fuel prices. He also called the government, asking why it hadn’t introduced the discount through another channel earlier.

Es grand la desesperación verdad pte.? With ese “negocio” hecho x on empresa chivo, with las gasolineras, queda demostrado q está en manos del estado regular los precios d los combustibles. Porq no lo hizo antes d otra manera? Ahora quiere meter como sea el bitcóin. – Arthur (@ Arthur10340394) September 30, 2021

This news comes after Bukele has affirmed that over 2.1 million citizens had adopted the Chivo wallet by 25 September. However, these figures baffled crypto critic and author, David Gerard, who claimed Salvadoran officials were presenting false information to the president.

2.1 million Salvadorans are ACTIVELY USING @chivowallet (not downloads). Chivo is not a bank, but in less than 3 weeks, it now has more users than any bank in El Salvador and is moving fast to have more users that ALL BANKS IN EL SALVADOR combined. This is wild!#Bitcoin🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 25, 2021

In his Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain newsletter, Gerard pointed out that the Chivo wallet would handle more transactions per day than Visa globally if Bukele’s data is accurate.