El Salvador subsidizes fuel prices for those who pay in Bitcoins

Nayib Bukele, the president of the Republic of El Salvador, announced that citizens can get a $ 0.20 (£ 0.15) reduction in the price of each gallon of fuel they buy.
However, there is a problem, as Salvadorans have to use the Chivo, the government-backed Bitcoin (BTC / USD) wallet, in order to qualify for the subsidy. President Bukele disclosed this news through a tweet on September 30, describing it as a positive initiative for the pockets of Salvadorans.
According to him, state-owned company Chivo has been negotiating with the country’s major gas station companies to allow users to enjoy reduced fuel prices starting October 1. He added that this subsidy cancels several increases in international fuel prices. The president also believes that this discount will reduce transportation costs in supply chains.
Bukele further noted that there is no limit to the discount, adding that any Salvadoran and company based in the country can buy as much fuel as they want.
In addition to fuel prices, Bukele also announced that it has authorized a fund to help reduce the price of liquefied gas.
He pointed out that the international market has signed a $ 1.17 (£ 0.86) increase in the prices of the 25-pound cylinders. However, the fund would grant Salvadorans a slight reduction. However, according to Bukele, the government only intends to bear the additional costs for one year.
Bukele continues to gain resistance
This discount is El Salvador’s latest move to promote the adoption of BTC among its citizens. While this deal will benefit Salvadorans who choose to pay using the Chivo wallet, some citizens believe it is a farce.
For example, a Twitter user named Adan_3840 has said:
Those 20 cents will come from all of us, right? The petrol station attendant does not lose, the reimbursement goes there after paying with taxes even for those who walk on foot.
Another user ridiculed the government’s move, claiming it was out of desperation. According to him, this subsidy shows that the government manipulates fuel prices. He also called the government, asking why it hadn’t introduced the discount through another channel earlier.
This news comes after Bukele has affirmed that over 2.1 million citizens had adopted the Chivo wallet by 25 September. However, these figures baffled crypto critic and author, David Gerard, who claimed Salvadoran officials were presenting false information to the president.
In his Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain newsletter, Gerard pointed out that the Chivo wallet would handle more transactions per day than Visa globally if Bukele’s data is accurate.
