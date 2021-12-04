El Salvador takes advantage of the collapse of Bitcoin to buy another 150 BTC

While there are those who are still licking their wounds after the incredible Bitcoin crash of December 2021, there are those who are exploiting the situation to stock up on cryptocurrencies at a reduced price.

To announce it is the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele on his official Twitter profile, which also revealed the average unit price paid to buy them, equal to about $ 48,670 for each BTC.

An enormous figure, which adds to the already generous portfolio of the country, which only recently bought another 420. A move that is not surprising at all, since, precisely in the period of the latest collapse, El Salvador bought BTC with “sale”.

In reality, the dump suffered by Bitcoin and therefore by the rest of the market altcoin went much further in the red than that, touching the figure of $ 42,000 per single BTC, a sign that this downward movement has partially taken the visionary President of the Central American country off guard.

After having found resistance several times at the threshold of 60,000 dollars, Bitcoin plunged into absolute red in the early morning of December 4, 2021 and is currently settling on a loss in the 24 hours of 16%. A situation that for someone could mean a mighty pursuit towards something new All Time High, but what others think it might be indicative of the start of the Bear Market.

An extremely delicate situation for those who have tried to invest their savings in this sector, which, we recall, strictly requires a strong awareness and preparation, being wary of financial advice found on the web. Precisely in this regard, we remind you that what has been reported has only a popular and informative purpose.