News

El Salvador, the singular anti-bitcoin protest

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A former El Salvador government official, Eugenio Chicas, he showed up in an audition with anti-bitcoin symbols.

The former magistrate and former secretary of communications to the presidency of the republic of El Salvador was called upon to report on funds granted to NGOs. At the audition he presented himself with various crossed out Bitcoin symbols: they were present on a badge he wore around his neck, in a pin pinned to his jacket, on the back of the tablet in front of him, and in a notebook placed on the desk from which he spoke.

To reporters, about his anti-Bitcoin protest, Eugenio Chicas has declared:

“This is a sensitive issue for the population, to use this argument and show it to the population is to show solidarity with the concern people have for the serious national economic crisis and why the majority rejects it.”

Bitcoin in El Salvador, opportunities and disputes

Bitcoin adoption is becoming hotly debated in El Salvador.

President Nayib Bukele presented the initiative to introduce bitcoin as legal tender like a viaticum for the national economy. Bitcoin will especially help in remittances, reducing commission costs. It must be said that the economy of El Salvador is based precisely on remittances, that is, on the money that is sent from abroad to the country.

However, not everyone is convinced of this choice.

In the country in recent days there have been anti bitcoin protests which saw unions and students take to the streets. The peaceful demonstrations also targeted President Nayib Bukele.

Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador starting with the next one September 7. With this choice, BTC could be considered to all intents and purposes a foreign currency, also revolutionizing the concept that national and supranational authorities have so far had of the queen of cryptocurrencies. It should be specified that Bitcoin will flank the US dollar and not completely replace it.

All that remains is to wait for September and see what will be the impact of bitcoin on the population of El Salvador and especially on its economy. And how this will change the international scenario.



Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

508
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
499
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
461
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
458
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
406
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
380
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
380
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
358
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
358
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
351
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
To Top