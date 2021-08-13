El Salvador, the singular anti-bitcoin protest

A former El Salvador government official, Eugenio Chicas, he showed up in an audition with anti-bitcoin symbols.

The former magistrate and former secretary of communications to the presidency of the republic of El Salvador was called upon to report on funds granted to NGOs. At the audition he presented himself with various crossed out Bitcoin symbols: they were present on a badge he wore around his neck, in a pin pinned to his jacket, on the back of the tablet in front of him, and in a notebook placed on the desk from which he spoke.

To reporters, about his anti-Bitcoin protest, Eugenio Chicas has declared:

“This is a sensitive issue for the population, to use this argument and show it to the population is to show solidarity with the concern people have for the serious national economic crisis and why the majority rejects it.”

Bitcoin in El Salvador, opportunities and disputes

Bitcoin adoption is becoming hotly debated in El Salvador.

President Nayib Bukele presented the initiative to introduce bitcoin as legal tender like a viaticum for the national economy. Bitcoin will especially help in remittances, reducing commission costs. It must be said that the economy of El Salvador is based precisely on remittances, that is, on the money that is sent from abroad to the country.

However, not everyone is convinced of this choice.

In the country in recent days there have been anti bitcoin protests which saw unions and students take to the streets. The peaceful demonstrations also targeted President Nayib Bukele.

Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador starting with the next one September 7. With this choice, BTC could be considered to all intents and purposes a foreign currency, also revolutionizing the concept that national and supranational authorities have so far had of the queen of cryptocurrencies. It should be specified that Bitcoin will flank the US dollar and not completely replace it.

All that remains is to wait for September and see what will be the impact of bitcoin on the population of El Salvador and especially on its economy. And how this will change the international scenario.