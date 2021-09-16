El Salvador: thousands in the streets against bitcoin and ‘dictatorship’ – Latin America

(ANSA) – SAN SALVADOR, SEPTEMBER 16 – Thousands of Salvadorans took to the streets yesterday in protest against the introduction of bitcoin by the government and the reform of the judicial system, which according to some critics threatens democracy.



Last week El Salvador became the first country in the world to use cryptocurrency as legal tender alongside the US dollar.



On the day of the celebrations for the bicentenary of the country’s independence from Spanish rule, demonstrators set fire to one of the 200 bitcoin ATMs that have been installed throughout the country in the capital San Salvador.



In one of the squares in the city center, demonstrators held signs condemning the “dictatorship” and others with the words “Respect the Constitution” and “No to bitcoins”.



President Nayib Bukele first condemned the protests in a tweet and then, during a televised bicentennial ceremony, said the demonstrators are funded by the “international community”. (HANDLE).

