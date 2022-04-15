El Salvador thrashes Germany in the Beach Soccer Cup

The El Salvador men’s team achieved a great victory against their counterpart from Germany, beating them 1-4 (the Europeans were administrative venues) in the main duel of the first day of the Beach Soccer Cup 2022.

For the Cuscatleco, Frank Velásquez scored twice, César Rivera and Exon Perdomo, while David Hoeveker scored for the Europeans.

Chilean by a player from El Salvador against the mark of a German rival in the Beach Soccer Cup. Photo Carlos Cárdenas, El Gráfico.



It was a fairly close match, despite the score, with both teams showing why they are champions of their confederations.

Exon Perdomo tried to surprise with a bicycle kick just seconds into the game, his shot just wide of Thilo Mülling’s goal.

Perdomo had another opportunity, the 5 made a direct shot that Mülling managed to deny, but Frank Velásquez took advantage of the rebound caused by the Teutonic goalkeeper and opened the scoring after two minutes of play.

Germany tried to approach the goal defended by Eliodoro Portillo, however there was a great sense of security on the part of the goalkeeper and the Salvadoran defense.

Exon Perdomo celebrates his goal against Germany where El Salvador won 4-1 at the start of the Beach Soccer Cup. Photo Carlos Cárdenas, El Gráfico



But it was not until five minutes after the end of the first period that the German David Hoeveker managed to tie the score, in a play made from a corner kick.

The newcomer César Rivera was close to putting the ball in a long-distance shot that went to the side of the Teutonic goal, it was a warning.

Near the end of the first period, Melvin Quinteros also tried it from long range, although he was also unsuccessful.

The first period ended evenly, it was a very even game for both teams. For the second period, the teams continued to show an even level.

Frank Velásquez was injured four minutes into the second period, after receiving a strong tackle from Marcel Nowak, who saw the yellow card.

The Germans were encouraged to try to shoot from a distance to find the second, while the Salvadorans entered being more cautious in their arrivals.

The two goalkeepers were decisive in maintaining the partial tie.

It was not until minute 8 of the second period that César Rivera scored the second goal for the Salvadorans, with a long-range shot. What a way to debut with the senior team.

César Rivera debuted with a goal in the match where El Salvador won 4-1 against Germany. Photo Carlos Cárdenas, The Graphic



El Salvador closed the second period being more offensive close to getting the third goal.

In the third period, the El Salvador team continued to operate with intensity in attack, although they were unable to extend their advantage.

It was midway through the period that Frank Velásquez appeared to score his brace with a header from a corner kick, scoring behind the European defenders.

Exon Perdomo sealed the win with a goal with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

On the next day, El Salvador will face Uruguay, a squad that missed the victory against Mexico in a game that ended 4-3 in favor of the North Americans.