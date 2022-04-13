El Salvador under-20 thrashes Tigres and advances to the semifinals of the Dallas Cup as group leader

The U-20 team from El Salvador gave the Tigres de México a 4-0 win on the third date of the Dallas Cup 2022, so the Cuscatleco team goes to the semifinals as leaders of group B, where they will possibly face against Tigres himself, second in group A.

Gerson Pérez’s team won their second consecutive match. La Azul embodied authority against Tigres and with goals from Harold Osorio, Jeremy Garay, Alexander Umaña and Isaac Esquivel won the match.

Harold Osorio celebrates his goal against Tigres de México during the Dallas Cup 2022. Photo Álvaro López, El Gráfico



From start to finish, the Azulita boys dominated the Mexican Tigers and secured the first place in their group B in the 2022 Dallas Cup. And they are on their way to the semifinal that will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco to seek the long-awaited pass to the final of the sporting event in a game of life and death

The Salvadorans entered without fear and with high spirits after Monday’s victory against Koge of Denmark.

Harold Osorio was in charge of opening the scoring, the team continued to press and Danny Ríos scored the second for the Tigers who were trying to come back from behind with claws and fangs. And for a moment they put pressure on those led by Gerson Pérez.

But Alexander Umaña scored the third in the 43rd minute of the first half. And so the sad 11 Tigres went into the break with three goals against.

This time there was no hype from the united bugs, everyone was working but without a doubt on Friday the party moves to the Toyota Stadium.

And for the second half, the boys continued to overwhelm the Tigers, who by the second half were already puppies because they never managed to score.

With six minutes remaining, Isaac Esquivel sealed the final score 4-0.

Despite the large scoreboard, the national team did not slow down the game.

The national team coach Gerson Perez highlighted that for this third game the boys showed greater chemistry and understanding when putting together the plays.

He stressed that the minutes played by those selected are valuable to aspire to have a good role in the pre-world championship.

Regarding the players who still haven’t decided which country to play for, he pointed out that he respects their decisions and that the only thing he asks of them is commitment to the group.

