El Salvador under-20 will play the final of the Dallas Cup by beating Tigres for the second time

The U-20 team once again beat its similar team from the Tigres de México and with the 2-0 secured the ticket to the final of the Dallas Cup 2022. The team led by Gerson Pérez will face Panama in the fight for the title this Sunday at the contest.

The azulita had a match with good judgment from start to finish. Although it is true that he had already beaten his Aztec rival a few days ago with great force, last night’s duel also required keeping the idea and implementing the concepts that allowed him to have a good group stage.

Players from El Salvador’s under-20 team celebrate reaching the 2022 Dallas Cup final after defeating Tigres de México 2-0. Photo Alvaro López, The Graphic



The nationals had control of the match from the opening whistle. Nathan Ordaz continues to demonstrate his quality and why he is one of the elements that coach Gerson Pérez seeks to reinforce.

YOU CAN READ:

Harold Osorio also played an important role in driving the ball. His arrival on the offensive front, plus the combination with players like Diego Barahona, Robinson Aguirre and Jeremy Garay, allowed the Cuscatlecos to settle on the pitch soon.

One of the first arrivals was about the 11th minute when Osorio had a good combination and opened for the arrival of Ordaz, who first connected with the ball but went just wide of the goal.

Tigres responded by stealing the ball and making quick transitions to take advantage of the imbalance in the lower zone.

THE ADVANTAGE

About minute 56, Alexander Umaña opened the scoring for the azulita. This after a great play down the left wing that allowed Osorio to get on track inside the area, he made the cut and assisted the striker’s arrival who, with a powerful shot, beat the Mexican goalkeeper for 1-0.

The Azulita controlled the game and in the 72nd minute, Diego Barahona extended the advantage with a long-range shot that the rival defense could not contain. The 2-0 already demonstrated the superiority of the Salvadorans throughout the game.

The Cuscatleca team kept control of the ball at the end of the match and did not give the Aztecs a chance. The next appointment is this Sunday for the clash against the canaleros for the title.