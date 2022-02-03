El Salvador updates Chivo national wallet, plans to distribute 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. El Salvador updates the Chivo national wallet, plans to distribute 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs
El Salvador, the first country to adopt (BTC) as legal tender, has updated its Chivo wallet developed in-house to address the existing challenges of local BTC transfers. With AlphaPoint integration, the updated Chivo wallet should be capable of low-cost instant Bitcoin transactions, solving stability and scalability concerns.
A month after the promulgation of the “Ley Bitcoin”, President Nayib Bukele reported an adoption of the Chivo wallet of 2.1 million Salvadorans, which reached 75% of the population at the end of last year. However, mass adoption has encountered numerous obstacles, including cyber problems and the disappearance of funds.
Defining a permanent solution for over 4 million users, the El Salvador government has decided to partner with a white label infrastructure provider, AlphaPoint, focusing heavily on the stability, uptime, scalability and social impact of the Chivo wallet.
