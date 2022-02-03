El Salvador updates Chivo national wallet, plans to distribute 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs From CoinTelegraph



El Salvador updates the Chivo national wallet, plans to distribute 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs



El Salvador, the first country to adopt (BTC) as legal tender, has updated its Chivo wallet developed in-house to address the existing challenges of local BTC transfers. With AlphaPoint integration, the updated Chivo wallet should be capable of low-cost instant Bitcoin transactions, solving stability and scalability concerns.

A month after the promulgation of the “Ley Bitcoin”, President Nayib Bukele reported an adoption of the Chivo wallet of 2.1 million Salvadorans, which reached 75% of the population at the end of last year. However, mass adoption has encountered numerous obstacles, including cyber problems and the disappearance of funds.

Defining a permanent solution for over 4 million users, the El Salvador government has decided to partner with a white label infrastructure provider, AlphaPoint, focusing heavily on the stability, uptime, scalability and social impact of the Chivo wallet.

