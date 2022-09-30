El Salvador: “We no longer do the free exercise of journalism” | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | D.W.

DW: El Faro has always been the target of severe criticism from Salvadoran governments. How has the situation changed with the current president, Nayib Bukele?

Julia Gavarrete: I believe that, unlike the governments of ARENA and the FMLN, which also made use of the state intelligence agency to spy on journalists, we are now facing a government that generates systematic attacks that are much more aggressive than in previous governments. This happens because Bukele has managed to find ways within digital spaces such as social networks, where he can install hate speech against critical journalists, and where we are classified as ‘enemy of the people’ because we publish information that the president does not like. .

For more than a year, 35 Salvadoran journalists and activists have been surveilled with Pegasus software, including you. How did you find out about the espionage?

Together with a colleague, we had a lot of problems with our newly purchased iPhones: The battery drained very fast, the phones restarted by themselves, and some apps didn’t work. I consulted with some specialists, but nobody gave me an answer. In the end, we sought the support of the organization Access Now (an NGO for the defense of the open and free internet), and they preliminarily confirmed that it was indeed Pegasus. We then contacted Citizen Lab, a lab at the University of Toronto, which reaffirmed the finding and did a more thorough examination of our data. At that time we alerted our newsrooms.

That was in September 2021. A year before, they had already broken into his apartment to steal his computer…

At that time I was working for the magazine Gato Encerrado, and together with a colleague we were preparing an investigation that we wanted to publish on the data that was not recorded on people with COVID-19, because during the pandemic, in El Salvador, all the information regarding she has been declared under reserve. When I returned home from a press conference, they had taken my computer.

From your perspective, why did they do it?

The message was: “We are watching you and we can enter your space even.” I think about it because they only took my laptop and a couple of worthless things. The fact that there is no response so far from the prosecution shows that there is no interest in solving the case.

Regarding the surveillance with the Pegasus program, the investigation by Citizen Lab and Access Now managed to identify specific dates of the interventions. Did it help you understand what those responsible for the operation were looking for?

By having the dates of the interventions, we were able to connect them concretely with what happened to each journalist during that day. So we could see that, for example, the day that El Faro published President Bukele’s negotiations with the gangs, there was an intervention. The interventions always coincided with some journalistic investigation carried out by us, or with the political context of El Salvador. The report also managed to identify that the interventions occurred within El Salvador.

Although it is not known for sure who was the author of the attacks, it seems obvious that the Salvadoran government could have a great interest in this type of surveillance. What was your reaction after the revelations?

They denied using the software. They did not respond to us when we asked them, hours before publication, about the surveillance. To the international press, the government did respond with a statement, saying that they do not use Pegasus and that they are also victims of espionage. After this statement, the government tried not to speak and disassociate itself from the subject.

Relatives of detainees protest in front of the cathedral in San Salvador, El Salvador, due to an exceptional regime to combat gangs, which would endanger the lives of prisoners. (09.25.2022).

Shortly after, the official bench approved a law that supports the use of “undercover digital agents.” How does that law work?

The ruling party approved the use of undercover agents or digital patrollers to be able to get into the conversations of any person and extract information classified as information that generates a risk for the country. The biggest problem we see is that espionage has been legalized, and there is no longer a way to report the theft of information, because it has already been previously endorsed.

Have the security protocols of the El Faro team changed?

Since we detected Pegasus, our whole way of communication changed, in the sense of how we handle our information and communication with sources. What we did was create parallel forms, for example, of encryption, where we could share sensitive information with sources, or meet sources for some interviews without this information traveling through our phones. If we talk to sources, it is no longer with a call from our phones. Either we look for a computer that is free of any virus, or we have to go to the face-to-face interview in a place that is safe.

In April of this year, the Salvadoran Parliament approved a law that prohibits the media from “reproducing or transmitting messages or communications” supposedly produced by the gangs, and “that could generate anxiety and panic in the population.” The penalties that the reform entails range up to 15 years in prison. What are the consequences of this law?

Journalism has perhaps become one of the last checks and balances in El Salvador, and the new law slows journalistic work. As it is so ambiguous, we do not know if mentioning, among other things, the areas controlled by the gangs, is a risk, because “we are generating anxiety.” We no longer do the free exercise of journalism as we could have done before. Now we have to think about whether an article may or may not land us in jail for the simple fact of informing people.

The government argues that the law is needed to reduce the spaces in which the gangs can communicate.

At El Faro we have published how within the exceptional regime, there are people who continue extorting, and that the gangs are still active. We do not believe that all these reforms, or the fact that the government is creating mechanisms to combat crime, are really because it is wanting to dismantle the gangs, but rather we believe that it is configuring a new legal system in El Salvador. That is why we project that the exceptional regime is the new system, where we will not be able to defend ourselves. It is almost naturalizing a new judicial system in El Salvador.

Have there already been cases where journalists have been charged and sentenced under the new “gag law”?

Not at the moment, but what has happened is that the government has generated attacks against journalists where they are even accusing them of being gang members’ brothers. These attacks are so strong that they force the person attacked to leave the country, because at any moment they can be accused of any other crime and thus achieve their arrest.

So, is the law being used to sow fear and intimidate journalists?

That is what it seems. They are different types of attacks that we face. Both the use of Pegasus, the theft of work equipment, or the attack on social networks through psychological warfare generated by anonymous accounts, as well as the fact of serious accusations that can begin to occur through the simple act of recreating a case .

Despite the current situation and the state of emergency, is El Faro still operating in El Salvador?

Yes. My colleagues are still in El Salvador, and we try to do journalism from there, because we are facing an exceptional regime where the number of stories that arise every day forces us to try to find mechanisms that allow us to do journalism from safe way. At this moment, I am outside of El Salvador in a digital security program with Reporters Without Borders, to obtain more knowledge that allows me to defend myself against attacks and share it with my colleagues. My plan is to return to El Salvador.

(pc)