El Salvador will build 20 schools with the capital gain obtained from the Bitcoin Trust

El Salvador’s government is about to launch the next Bitcoin-related project, which involves building schools using the capital gains gained on the asset.

Profits received from the state Bitcoin Trust account will be donated to the construction of 20 schools, reports President Nayib Bukele. Tuesday, the presidential press secretary has tweeted:

“When this project started, we hadn’t made so much money in FIDEBITCOIN [conto statale BTC Trust] how much now. So we decided to build the first 20 schools thanks to Bitcoin “.

Bukele’s spokesperson also said that profits from previous Bitcoin (BTC) purchases will benefit the people and no new taxes will be placed on Salvadorans for this new project.

Local media report that the construction of the twenty new schools will support crypto-education and will be part of the 400 schools planned for the “My New School” program. In October 2020, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration approved the $ 200 million loan to El Salvador to boost education.

In mid-October, the president announced that the government will spend $ 4 million from the Bitcoin Trust to build a new veterinary hospital in the capital, San Salvador.

El Salvador’s controversial Bitcoin law officially went into effect on September 7. However, on the inaugural day of legal tender status, the state wallet, Chivo, suffered several technical problems.

On Thursday, Cointelegraph reported that El Salvador bought another 420 BTC, for a total of 1,120 BTC. At the current price of $ 63,000, that amount is worth approximately $ 70.5 million.

ElSalvadorBTC, a Twitter account that tracks the nation’s Bitcoin purchases, reports the current profit is $ 12 million, based on an average purchase price of $ 53,062:

“Those 1,120 #BTCs that @nayibbukele and @PresidenciaSV bought for El Salvador at an average price of $ 53,062, valued at $ 59.43 million at the time of purchase, are now worth $ 71.42 million.”

The account also tracks the $ 30 incentive the government bestowed on citizens to encourage adoption of Bitcoin. The 30 dollars in BTC dispensed to Salvadorans on July 9 are valid today about 38 dollars. Anthony Pompliano’s brother Joe has commented: