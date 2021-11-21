El Salvador will build the world’s first “Bitcoin City”

AGI – In El Salvador, the first country in the world to legal tender Bitcoin, the world’s first “Bitcoin City” will be built, funded with cryptocurrency-backed bonds. This was announced by the president of the Central American nation, Nayib Bukele, during an event dedicated to the promotion of Bitcoin in the country.

“We will start fundraising in 2022, the bonds will be available in 2022,” Bukele said in front of a cheering crowd, Reuters reports.

The city, explained Bukele, will rise in the east of the country, will receive its energy supply from a volcano and its activities will not be subject to any tax other than VAT.

President of El Salvador first announces “Bitcoin City”

Samson Mow, CEO of Blockstream, a company that provides blockchain technology on which Bitcoin is based, he explained that El Salvador will issue a first billion dollar bond guaranteed by Bitcoin to start raising the funds needed to build the city.