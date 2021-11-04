El Salvador will create 20 schools with Bitcoin profits

The Central American country of El Salvador plans to build 20 schools using the profits made from its investment in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What you need to know

According to a tweet of the press secretary of the nation’s presidency, El Salvador will use the profits of the state Bitcoin Trust to build 20 schools.

“When this project started, we hadn’t made that much money in FIDEBITCOIN [fondo fiduciario di stato in BTC] as we have done now; so we decided to create the first 20 Bitcoin schools, ”said the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele.

Bukele also said that no Salvadoran taxes will be used in support of the project, which will be funded solely by the surplus earned on the Bitcoin investment.

Bukele earlier this year announced that $ 4 million would have been allocated by the country’s Bitcoin Trust for the construction of a new veterinary hospital.

The nation owns a total of 1,120 BTC, which was acquired at an average cost of $ 59.43 million; El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve is now worth $ 71.42 million.

Those 1,120 #BTC that @nayibbukele and @PresidenciaSV have purchased for El Salvador at an average price of $ 53,062, worth $ 59.43 million at the time of purchase, are now worth $ 71.42 million – ElSalvadorBTC (@ElSalvadorBTC_) November 2, 2021

Price movement

Bitcoin, the world’s leading digital asset, was up just 0.46% daily to $ 63,200 at the time of publication.

