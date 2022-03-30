El Salvador will have two luxury signings against Mexico

For the last game in these Concacaf Qualifiers, El Salvador will have two players who were out in the first two days.

The last match of El Salvador is coming up in this octagonal and those led by Hugo Pérez will seek to close their participation in the Concacaf Qualifiers in the best way. Despite the fact that the results did not come, the Selecta has managed to leave a good image and there are many fans hopeful with the 2026 World Cup.

Thinking about the duel against Mexico, the coach of the Cuscatlecos will have the great news of recovering two very important players for his idea. Both Eduardo Vigil and Enrico Dueñas are at the disposal of the DT and will be able to say present in the duel that they will play at the Azteca Stadium.

“Enrico has arrived in perfect condition, he has not shown any sequelae of the disease because he did not have them, since he was asymptomatic”were the statements of Hugo Pérez after being consulted about the state of the legionnaire. The attacker had coronavirus, but is already discharged.

On the other handEduardo Vigil returns to the national team due to the injury suffered by Roberto Domínguez in his right leg. The seriousness of what the defender suffered is not known and they carried out the necessary studies to be able to conclude how long he will be away from the games.

Another that could be absent is Darwin Cerén, who Hugo Pérez confirmed that he is a doubt for the match against Mexico. The midfielder is recovering from a blow to the back he had during the match against Jamaica and that he was not allowed to play against Costa Rica at the Estadio Cuscatlán.