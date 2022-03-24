El Salvador will play Guatemala at PayPal Park in California

Alex Roldan of El Salvador marked by Darwin Lom of Guatemala during the game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco Photo: Álvaro López



The PayPal Park esyadio, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, will host the friendly match between the teams of El Salvador and Guatemala, scheduled for next Sunday, April 24, as announced by the San Jose Earthquakes on their Twitter account.

This would be the first friendly match for the El Salvador team in April, according to Hugo Carrillo, president of FESFUT. The other commitment would be the 30th of the same month.

“We are going to hold two friendly matches next April, they would be on the 24th and 30th, we are going to hold two matches,” said Hugo Carillo.

According to the publication of San José, tickets will be sold in presale from March 24 and physical tickets will be sold from March 25.

An exclusive presale for Earthquakes season ticket holders will begin on Thursday, March 24 at 10 am PT before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25 at 1 pm PT. “wrote the MLS club.