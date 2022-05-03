El Salvador will play in Cuscatlán with limited capacity, according to FIFA punishment

Photograph of the general sector of the Cuscatlán stadium during the match between El Salvador and the United States on September 7, 2021 as part of the first day of the final phase of the CONCACAF qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo Carlos Cárdenas, El Gráfico



FIFA revealed this day strong economic sanctions against El Salvador for incidents recorded in the matches against Canada and Costa Rica in the last dates of the octagonal CONCACAF qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The fine originated from actions such as throwing objects into the stadium and for not maintaining order both outside and inside the field. These actions resulted in the punishment of playing the next home game in an official competition with limited capacity for fans.

However, FIFA did not specify the capacity with which El Salvador will play its next home game in the CONCACAF Nations League, which would be on June 7 at the Cuscatlán stadium against Granada.