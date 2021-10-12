El Salvador will use Bitcoin profits to build a CoinTelegraph veterinary hospital



El Salvador will use the profits generated with Bitcoin to build a veterinary hospital



Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has announced his intention to invest part of the profits generated with, amounting to 4 million dollars, in the construction of a new veterinary hospital in the capital San Salvador.

During a recent Twitter discussion, Bukele revealed that El Salvador’s state-owned Bitcoin trust currently boasts a $ 4 million profit.

Bukele announced that part of these funds will be invested in the construction of a veterinary hospital with four operating theaters, four emergency clinics, 19 offices and a rehabilitation area:

