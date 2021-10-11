El Salvador will use the profits generated with Bitcoin to build a veterinary hospital

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has announced plans to invest part of the profits generated with Bitcoin, amounting to 4 million dollars, in the construction of a new veterinary hospital in the capital San Salvador.

During a recent Twitter discussion, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador’s state-owned Bitcoin trust currently boasts a profit of $ 4 million.

Bukele announced that part of these funds will be invested in the construction of a veterinary hospital with four operating theaters, four emergency clinics, 19 offices and a rehabilitation area:

“We decided to invest some of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends!”

Bukele added that the facility will be able to perform 64 surgeries, respond to 128 emergencies, and conduct nearly 400 general visits per day. He also shared a computer generated model of the facility:

Así que decidimos invert a part of ese dinero en esto: A VETERINARY HOSPITAL para todos nuestros peluditos. Que incluirá: 12 Consultorios básicos

4 Consultorios de emergencia

4 Quirófanos

Área de rehabilitación

Aislamientos

Hospitalizaciones

Recovery Sigue … pic.twitter.com/Puq6bRb2Ob – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 10, 2021

The news has generated mixed reactions in the community: many Salvadorans suggest that these funds could be used more productively.

The user Norma De Serrano thinks for example that the money should be invested in improving medical facilities throughout the country, underlining that numerous hospitals and health units “they need to be improved.“Many other users shared his point of view.

Others have instead criticized the government for not having invested in an infrastructure located outside the capital.

Related: What correction? Bitcoin protects $ 55,000 despite bearish signals from various indicators

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s market cap recently surpassed $ 1 trillion for the first time since May: last week, the cryptocurrency’s price soared from $ 47,000 to over $ 55,000.