El Salvador workers will be able to be paid in bitcoin

Strike has implemented a new wallet feature that converts direct deposits into bitcoin. The U.S.-based company is partnering with El Salvador to make its bitcoin law a reality. The citizens of El Salvador, who are still adapting to the country’s new bitcoin law that recently made the asset legal tender, haven’t exactly clamored to be paid in BTC, let alone pay for things with the asset, but they are still getting that option.

El Salvador’s bitcoin law, proposed by President Nayib Bukele and ratified by a legislature controlled by his party, went into effect last month. The legislation makes BTC legal tender in the country and requires companies to accept the asset unless they are able to do so for technological reasons; it is the first country to take such a step.

According to polls carried out before the law went into effect, most Salvadorans were against the law and its adoption led to multiple rounds of protests. While they are open to change, many Salvadorans have been confused by technology; the decision became law just three months after approval, something Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin noted on a reddit forum: “This tactic of pushing BTC to millions of people in El Salvador at the same time with hardly any attempt at education. precedent is reckless and risks large numbers of innocent people being hacked or scammed ”.

Strike attempts to make some of these aspects manageable. It’s a custodial wallet, so users new to the concept of private keys are less at risk of being locked out of their funds due to the most humane of mistakes: forgetting their password. However, Strike is not the only company that thinks in this sense. US exchange Coinbase, for example, last month unveiled its “Get Paid in Crypto” feature, which converts direct deposits into Bitcoin, Ethereum or other assets on the exchange. Unlike Coinbase’s feature, however, Strike users only have one option outside of fiat: bitcoin, whether Salvadorans like it or not.

