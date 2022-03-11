El Salvador’s Bitcoin-Based Volcano Bond Issuance Approaching

The launch of El Salvador’s state bonds, which would be based on bitcoin (BTC), seems to be getting closer, but before that there could be several announcements related to economic and financial aspects of the Central American country.

Sources consulted by CriptoNoticias indicate that no later than Tuesday, March 14 could be approved 10 first financial legal reforms in El Salvadorof a package that was announced on February 20 by Nayib Bukele and that will consist of 52 laws in total.

I’m sending 52 legal reforms to congress, to remove red tape, reduce bureaucracy, create tax incentives, citizenship in exchange for investments, new securities laws, stability contracts, etc. The plan is simple: as the world falls into tyranny, we’ll create a haven for freedom. – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) February 20, 2022

According to the president, the objectives of this reform are to create tax incentives, grant citizenship for making investments, reduce bureaucracy and also draft a new law on financial assets (securities), where It is presumed that the legal code of the so-called “Volcano Bonds” of The Savior.

“The plan is simple: as the world falls into tyranny, we will create a paradise for freedom,” Bukele said in a tweet about three weeks ago.

When the launch of El Salvador’s EBB1 bonds was announced last November 2021, it was stated that during the first quarter of 2022 these bonds would be put up for sale on the Bitfinex exchange.

However, said exchange has not made any announcements, nor has the company Blockstream, in charge of the technology of this state bond that will have the format of a token or cryptoactive.

When would El Salvador’s Bitcoin bonds be announced?

The Minister of Finance of El Salvador, Alejandro Zelaya, said last February that the volcano bonds they would be ready for between March 15 and 20 of this year.

Meanwhile, the government called a national radio and television network yesterday, March 9, to make some announcements, which were later postponed for today, March 10, at 8 pm (local time). Although it is possible that in this speech Bukele may mention the package of laws, or refer directly to the volcano bonds, it is most likely that he will make known some economic relief measuresregarding the rise in fuel prices in recent days.

In this context, last Monday Salvadorans took the opportunity to fill the tanks of their vehicles with gasoline, before the price officially rises. The war in Ukraine has generated an increase in the price of oil and with it the value of gasoline, which in El Salvador is currently around USD 4.50 per gallon (3.7 liters) while in the US it is closer to the $5.00.

On the other hand, despite the inflation of the US dollar, El Salvador – a country that uses this currency – seems to be ready to issue your BTC-backed bonds and apply other reforms.

If it does not do so this March, there is a high probability that the government will announce the launch of the bonds from the Bitcoin Conference 2022, which will take place from April 6 to 9, 2022 in the city of Miami, USA

This would be likely, taking into account that last year at this conference Nayib Bukele announced the Bitcoin Law, which was approved a few days later. This year it is confirmed that Bukele will speak at the conference, and the attendance of other officials and business managers is also expected. CriptoNoticias will be present at that event as well.

So far since the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador as legal tender, this country has seen its credit rating drop, saw tourism grow by 30%, and opened a veterinary hospital with the money generated based on the bitcoins the government bought last year.

Meanwhile, financial markets are in turmoil over the war in Ukraine, and some investors are eyeing El Salvador’s volcano bonds with interest in their imminent release.