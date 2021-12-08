El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond already booked at 30%

Some weeks ago El Salvador announced the upcoming issue of a $ 1 billion Bitcoin Bond.

The bond has not yet been launched on the market, but it has been found that it has already been “reserved” at 30%.

El Salvador’s bond already 30% filled with verbal commitments before it has even launched! Ways to make the bond more attractive: – ‘Full family’ citizenship for $ 250k +

– Early bird access to buy plots in #Bitcoin city ​​($ 500k +?)

The announcement was made by the CSO of Blockstream, a company involved in the El Salvador project linked to the issue of this bond.

The title is called EBB1 (El Salvador Bitcoin Bond 1), and of the estimated one billion dollars, 300 million would have already been reserved.

In reality, it would only be “verbal commitments”, but it seems that additional benefits are provided for subscribers in order to encourage even more purchase.

According to what Blockstream herself declares on his official blog, the planning of this bond lasted months, and it would have the potential to accelerate hyperbitcoinization thanks to a new financial system based on Bitcoin.

The bond will be issued in the form of token on Liquid Network, and the $ 1 billion raised will be used half to buy BTC, and the other half to finance the construction costs of Bitcoin’s energy and mining infrastructure in the region.

Bitfinex will issue the Bitcoin Bond

The issuer should be Bitfinex Securities, to which El Salvador will grant one license to process the bond issue.

The Bitcoin Bond will distribute special dividends generated by the staggered liquidation of the BTCs bought with half of the funds raised with the issue on the market. Blockstream’s Asset Management Platform (AMP) will be used for distribution, whereby dividends will be paid instantly to bond holders.

This project, according to the creators, would represent the beginning of aa real reform of the capital markets, built on Bitcoin and level 2 technologies such as Liquid Network.

In fact, thanks to these new technologies, capital can flow easily from all over the world without friction, dividends can be distributed instantly and respecting the privacy of investors, and bonds can be traded 24/7, even with stablecoins. and without intermediaries.

For now, however, there is still no further information useful to verify how it really works, or how you can invest in this bond.