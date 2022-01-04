El Salvador’s bond volcano linked to Bitcoins, information to the reader

A young reader asks for more explanations about i bond “volcano” of which he learned by following our articles about it on Investireoggi. Let’s start with the broadcaster. It will be the state of El Salvador, probably starting as early as the next few weeks. President Nayib Bukele in 2021 introduced Bitcoin as legal currency in the country, the first case in the world. It means that citizens will be able to use “cryptocurrency” to pay taxes and individuals will not be able to refuse to accept it as payment, even if they are not obliged to pay through the digital token.

In November, Bukele himself announced the issue of “volcano” bonds, so called because they will be used in part to finance the construction of Bitcoin City, an area in the north of El Salvador on the slopes of a volcano. Here, it will be possible to “mine” the “cryptocurrency” thanks to geothermal energy and investors will not pay any taxes, except for VAT on consumption.

How will “volcano” bonds work? There will be ten issues for a total value of 10 billion dollars. The first, to be held at the beginning of 2022, has a 10-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 6.5%. The amount of 1 billion will be destined to finance 50% Bitcoin City and the other 50% the purchase of Bitcoin. After a period of 5 years, the purchased Bitcoins will begin to be resold on the market and any realized capital gains will be passed on to the bondholders.

Bond volcano, here are the risks

For this reason, “volcano” bonds will in fact be an indirect investment in Bitcoin. After all, President Bukele imagines that Bitcoin will rise to $ 100,000 already this year. Meanwhile, El Salvador’s central bank has bought 1,391 Bitcoin, so much believes in the project.

And the risks? They exist of different nature. First of all, if Bitcoin did not appreciate and fall back, the investment would have been fruitless. As we will see, in fact, the coupon of 6.5% alone would prove to be low.

And the 10 billion emissions mentioned above account for 40% of El Salvador’s current GDP. The International Monetary Fund has sounded the alarm, so much so that it is refusing to grant the country a loan of 1.3 billion, necessary to pay a maturity in the near future. Local sovereign debt is classified as “junk” by the agencies rating. And in recent months, thanks to the market’s fears of Bukele’s idea of ​​Bitcoin, yields have literally exploded. The ten-year bond offers 18% and since last April it has lost more than 40% in terms of price.

Ultimately, to invest in the “volcano” bond you should not just look at the nature of the bond, but also at the credit risks you would expose yourself to. In the specific case, then, you should at least expect that the capital gains realized thanks to the sale of Bitcoin will be such as to offer you an additional return of about 12% compared to the coupon. If not, you would have lent money to the state of El Salvador at a discount. At present, this is tantamount to stating that Bitcoin must rise above $ 135,000 within 5 years. It is by no means impossible, but no one can say for sure.

