El Salvador’s country risk continues to rise and breaks “record”

The country’s EMBI reached 19.91% on April 14, its highest level in history, and the second highest in Latin America.

El Salvador’s country risk remains high. This indicator reached 19.91% on April 14, its highest level since the measurement began in October 2007.

The Emerging Markets Bond Indicator (EMBI) is the main tool for assessing country risk.

EMBI measures the surcharge that a country’s bond must pay against the yield of 10-year securities issued by the United States Treasury, which are considered risk-free.

This indicator is a thermometer of how much confidence investors have in a country, that is, the higher the EMBI, the less confidence there is in its immediate future.

The upward trend in El Salvador began in May 2021, when the Salvadoran parliament —with an official majority— dismissed the constitutional judges and the attorney general. The position of the country worsened even more with the entry into force of the Bitcoin Law and with the announcement of a bond issue tied to this cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, the country risk of Latin America is at 3.85% and no Central American country exceeds 10%, for example.

Regarding this last “record”, the former president of the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), Carlos Acevedo, said that El Salvador’s own factors must be considered, as well as the rise in interest rates.

“For example, the 10-year (US) Treasury bonds are now at almost three points, they are at 2.87, which is also a record. Obviously, if the Treasury bonds rise, all interest rates rise,” he highlights. “In any case, if El Salvador wanted to place now, you have 20% on one hand and you have 3% on the Treasury, it would have to place about 23%. It’s prohibitive, and it’s more interesting if you see it in light of the fact that the doors to exit on the side of bitcoins seem to be getting complicated,” said the economist in reference to the bitcoin bond.

While this new issue arrives, the country’s traditional bonds are down. In the last week, the bond that matures in 2050 fell 4.69%, trading at a minimum of 40.63, on an original value of 100; the 2041 bond hit a low of 38.80 and posted a 5.25% drop.

Given this scenario, what the government does to get the resources it needs is to be expected, says Acevedo.

Between August and October, the Treasury must make the “roll over” of $1,300 million in the short term, that is, issue new titles to pay those that are due; In addition, it has to secure the resources to pay $800 million of a Eurobond in January 2023. To this must be added a $1,500 deficit for 2022, so the faster you secure the funds, the better, Acevedo says.

Due to how complicated it is to place a bond issue on the markets at this time, one of the alternatives that El Salvador has to obtain resources and cancel the $800 million bond is to sell its special drawing rights (SDR) to another country. ), considers the former president of the BCR.

Right now, according to Acevedo, these SDRs are equal to $620 million. This is the currency of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In 2021, the Fund assigned 275 million in SDRs to the country, the equivalent of which was $390 million at the exchange rate of last August, according to the agency.