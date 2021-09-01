El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly approves a $ 150 million Bitcoin Trust

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved a law to create a $ 150 million Bitcoin Trust and support the development of crypto infrastructure and associated services across the country.

The bill was approved on August 31: 64 officials voted in favor and 14 against the creation of the Trust. The Trust is designed to facilitate the conversion of Bitcoin to US Dollars, as well as support the launch of vital technology infrastructures that enable widespread adoption of the crypto asset.

The news comes just a week before the controversial Bitcoin law goes into effect in the country. The upcoming legislation, which will be officially introduced on 7 September, will recognize BTC as a currency legal in El Salvador. Currently, only US dollars are used as legal tender in the country.

The Development Bank of El Salvador (Bandesal) was appointed to oversee the operation of the trust.

The 150 million dollars will be acquired from the 500 million loan obtained from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). This loan was originally contracted for the purpose of economic revitalization for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Of these funds, 23.3 million dollars were allocated to the installation of crypto ATMs, allowing citizens to easily trade BTC for USD and vice versa. In addition, $ 30 million has been designated to offer incentives to encourage the adoption of the state’s digital wallet, Chivo.

In June, President Nayib Bukele announced that the government would distribute $ 30 in Bitcoin to every Salvadoran adult who downloaded the Chivo wallet. However, El Salvador’s current population is 6.5 million, suggesting that the government believes adoption will be lower, or that it hasn’t allocated enough Bitcoin to distribute.

Among related news, Koibanx, an asset and financial infrastructure tokenization company, announced that it has signed an agreement with the government of El Salvador to develop the country’s crypto infrastructure with the open-source blockchain Algorand.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin law has been met with various criticisms and skepticism from international organizations and its own citizens.

Economy Minister María Luisa Hayém Brevé said the government has focused heavily on cryptocurrency training and using crypto incentives as a means to alleviate high uncertainty among the population.