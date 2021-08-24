News

El Salvador’s president announces that the infrastructure for Bitcoin adoption will soon be ready

Posted on
Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador and leading figure behind the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) in the country, said residents will have the opportunity to convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat money soon after Bitcoin is recognized as legal tender.

In a Sunday announcement on Twitter, Bukele has affirmed that 4.5 million adults in El Salvador will soon have a chance to own their Bitcoins or “make a cash change at any of the 200 ATMs in the area“Once the country has officially accepted it as legal tender. According to the president of El Salvador, there will also be 50 branches capable of withdrawing and depositing fiat, so that residents can hold cryptocurrencies or settle their salaries immediately.

Earlier, Bukele said the government would develop infrastructure to support a state-issued Bitcoin wallet, dubbed Chivo. The president has affirmed that “Chivo ATMs will be everywhere“and will allow Salvadorans to withdraw cash 24 hours a day without fees, but that no one will be forced to use them.

What if someone doesn’t want to use Bitcoin?“declares Bukele,”Don’t download the app [Chivo] and continue living your normal life. Nobody will take your dollars. […] It will always be possible to queue at Western Union and pay a commission“.

Since the announcement of the Bitcoin 2021 conference held in Miami in June, the president of El Salvador has been discussing the benefits the cryptocurrency will bring to the Central American nation. The bill was later approved by the nation’s Legislative Assembly and is scheduled to take effect on September 7. Bukele also urged a state-owned geothermal energy company to make its facilities available to Bitcoin miners.

