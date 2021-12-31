El Salvador’s president-dictator wants to build the “city of Bitcoin”, which sounds nice but isn’t

Nayib Bukele Ortez, born in 1981, is a controversial character to say the least. Entrepreneur expelled from the left-wing Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation party and media tycoon, he was elected president of El Salvador in the 2019 elections as an independent, actually supported by a party that was itself born a few years earlier from a split of the main center-right grouping, Arena, which had shared power with the FMLN since 1992. A ride on the wave of disenchantment with corruption and prevailing anti-parliamentarianism, which was followed two years after the success of Nuevas Ideas, a founded by Bukele himself in 2018.

Nayib Bukele at LaBitConf last November 20th GETTY

We analyzed a piece of his biography here, when last June he decided to give Bitcoin legal tender: since the beginning of September in the Central American country, the use of cryptocurrency is “free with liberating power, unlimited in any transaction and at any title required by public or private natural or legal persons “. As we had seen, however, not everything was clear since few things in monetary economics are as nebulous as the concept of legal tender. In El Salvador even the old colón is still formally accepted in daily transactions, although it has been replaced by the US dollar since 2001, when free circulation was authorized with a fixed exchange rate of 1 USD = 8.75 colones. To understand this, the Central Bank doesn’t even print the national currency anymore. Now Bukele continues in his communication operation as a “crypto-enthusiast” by announcing a pharaonic plan for the construction from scratch of a city completely devoted to “mining” of bitcoin.

To better frame the context, it is advisable to expand it and widen the frame of the bizarre on cryptocurrencies, sold to the population as a cheaper method to collect remittances from relatives who emigrated abroad, to the recent conditions of the country. Over the months, Bukele has defined himself as a “dictator” and then “CEO” of El Salvador and has passed laws that injure the fragile Salvadoran democracy, daughter of the long civil war of the Eighties. In fact, it is preparing the way for a substantial coup: the Constitutional Hall of the local Supreme Court of Justice, for example, has recently given the green light to the possibility of immediate re-election of the president for a second term. In addition, the 40-year-old president is working on a constitutional reform that extends his mandate, provides for the cancellation of the Supreme Court of Justice itself, which is already able to operate today, and sets up a Constitutional Court. Not enough: the former mayor of San Salvador, son of Olga Ortez de Bukele and Armando Bukele Kattán, a businessman and imam of Palestinian origin, has approved a decree that obliges the retirement of judges and magistrates at the age of 60 years of age (the so-called “Ley de la Carrera Judicial”), a way to redesign the judicial balance at will, already compromised by unscrupulous pressures on the highest constitutional body. The new judges, in fact, are replaced by direct appointment by the overwhelming majority that supports Bukele and not, as should happen, by the Consejo Nacional de la Judicatura which should protect their autonomy. An operation in which Jorge Guzmán, the titular judge of the trial on the 1981 El Mozote massacre, also ended: between 10 and 13 December of that year a thousand civilians were killed by the soldiers of the Atlacatl battalion unleashed by the beach dictatorship under the pretext of a counter-guerrilla operation. One of the endless wounds of the civil conflict that the country still has to deal with.

Although the support for bitcoin introduced last June has not at all breached the hearts of Salvadorans, the president – who does not disdain the use of digital squadrons of fake accounts to defend himself from his detractors, as Foreing Policy explains in a masterful portrait of the tecnocaudillo – has now decided to go even further. As? Announcing during the Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference, an event dedicated to cryptocurrencies, the construction of a “Bitcoin City” on the southern coast, on the slopes of a volcano from which it will exploit geothermal energy to power the server farms that they will “mine” bitcoin. The construction will be financed by “bonds guaranteed by cryptocurrency”. It will be a tax haven: no taxes will be paid, apart from a kind of value added tax. Samson Mow, CEO of Blockstream, a company that provides blockchain solutions, explained that El Salvador will issue a first billion dollar bond guaranteed by Bitcoin to start raising the funds necessary to build the futuristic city envisioned by the young president. A man who at the beginning of his mandate had deluded many that he could take a reformist and progressive path only to soon turn towards a rather original figure of an aspiring dictator: a populist influencer with a cynical presence on social networks and not at all afraid of using themes, such as that of cryptocurrencies, able to raise a smokescreen useful to cover their sabotages to the democratic system. Regardless of the real belief on certain topics: Bukele is one who in February 2020, when the Parliament that he did not yet control did not want to approve a loan of 109 million dollars, had the building surrounded by armed soldiers to the teeth in order to intimidate the deputies and push them to approve that measure. Or that just this month he sent “his” Congress a bill stipulating that organizations that receive funds from abroad – mainly from the United States, which have decided to shift their support from state to non-governmental entities – must register as “foreign agencies”.

This is the complicated and at times surreal framework within which, out of any genuine enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies first and for the new, phantom (and probably phony) “Bitcoin City” near the Conchagua volcano on the Gulf of Fonesca, the Bukele’s movements. The honeymoon with a very poor and violent country, which does not know what to do with the very volatile bitcoins in payment, seems to be already in crisis: between September and October, for example last September 15, the day of the celebrations for the bicentenary of independence Since Spanish rule, several thousand people have demonstrated in the streets of El Salvador to protest against its policies on justice and in particular to denounce the decision to make bitcoin the second official currency of the country. All this despite the fact that the equivalent of $ 30 in cryptocurrency was already loaded on Chivo Wallet, the official government application for managing one’s savings and bitcoin transactions.

America’s “thumb”, a country a little larger than Sicily, has in fact many other problems to tackle: it is in 50th place in the last report of the Global Hunger Index drawn up by Chatam House, it is one of the most violent countries in the a world marked by poverty, massive emigration, climatic catastrophes and crisis in the production of the first national resource, the coffee plantations. Over 30% of the population, two million people, live below the poverty line, illiteracy is 21% and infant mortality at 23%. But for the “CEO” of the country with the inevitable baseball cap and the passion for luxury cars and video games, the priority is unquestionably bitcoins.

