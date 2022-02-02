El Salvador’s president predicts a giant price hike for bitcoin

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele made another bullish prediction on bitcoin soon after the International Monetary Fund urged his government to remove bitcoin’s status as legal tender. Bukele used Twitter to post his prediction that bitcoin will eventually see a “giant price hike” due to its limited supply of just 21 million digital coins.

The president cited the scarcity of bitcoin, noting that there are “more than 50 million millionaires” in the world, and there is not enough bitcoin if everyone wants to own at least one bitcoin. “Not even enough for half of them. A giant price hike is only a matter of time, ”Bukele wrote.

Credit: Pixabay

Bukele’s comments came shortly after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged El Salvador to end its recognition of bitcoin as legal tender due to risks related to financial stability and consumer protection. The IMF report followed a sharp drop in bitcoin prices, with BTC losing around $ 10,000 of its value over a period of January 20 to January 25, according to data from CoinGecko.

The latest bitcoin crash caused major losses to El Salvador’s bitcoin reserves. As Cointelegraph previously reported, the Salvadoran government made its first purchase of 200 bitcoins on September 6, when it was trading around $ 52,000. The government then bought 420 bitcoins on October 27 when the market price was above $ 58,000. El Salvador also subsequently bought some bitcoins at around $ 54,000 in November and more bitcoins at $ 49,000 in mid-December. At the time of writing, bitcoin is trading at $ 37,159, down about 45% from its all-time high above $ 68,000 recorded on November 9.