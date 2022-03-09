El Salvador’s under-20 team is eliminated by Mexico from the CONCACAF Pre-World Cup

El Salvador’s U-20 women’s team said goodbye to their World Cup dream. Their counterpart from Mexico eliminated Azul by a 1-5 win in a great demonstration of how to take advantage of set pieces.

With a brace from Natalia Mauleon, a goal from Maritza Maldonado, Carol Cazares and another from Kinberly Guzmán, the “Tri” consummated its pass to the semifinals and will seek to obtain its direct pass to the Youth World Cup; Victoria Meza, for her part, put the one of honor for El Salvador.

El Salvador went to the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium with the illusion of being able to beat Mexico and thus get a direct pass to the semifinals of the World Cup.

However, the “Tri” team imposed its conditions from the beginning and generated many scoring chances against Andrea Dada’s goal.

In just 10 minutes of the game, the Blue was harassed by the Aztec team. The superiority of the Mexicans in the midfield predicted that the scoreline would not be in doubt for long.

And about the 13th minute, Mexico opened the scoring through striker Maritza Maldonado. The play originated from a free kick on the side where the ball was placed in the area and after the bad rejection of the Salvadoran defense, Maldonado took the opportunity to define from near the area against Andrea Dada’s goal.

After the first goal, Mexico did not lower the intensity and continued to seek to increase the advantage over the Salvadoran team, which continued to give sensations of disorder in the field and little clarity in the attack.

After several interventions by Andrea Dada under the three posts for El Salvador, Mexico found the second goal in the 34th minute through Natalia Mauleon, who closed a Maritza Maldonado cross from the left at the top.

The advantage of two goals was not enough to calm the aggressiveness of Mexico in the first half, because at minute 45, Natalia Mauleon signed her double with a real goal, where seeing Dada leave, she hit a lob to send the ball to the bottom of the network.

SECOND TIME

The complementary part was more even, despite the fact that El Salvador ended up conceding two more goals on their own goal.

In the first instance, the Blue put the Aztec team on alert after a great goal by Victoria Meza in the 53rd minute. The Salvadoran mocked the Mexican defender with a back heel so that before the goalkeeper came out, she sent the ball over the corner lower right.

However, regarding the latter, the Mexican team took advantage of two set pieces to be able to sentence the score to 1-5. The plays came in the 80′ and 83′ through free kicks and as authors of goals by Carol Cazeres and Kinberly Guzmán. El Salvador said goodbye to the World Cup dream.