‘El Sastre de la Mafia’, a cinematographic proposal at the Cine de la Vidriera this second weekend of June

The film ‘El Sastre de la Mafia’ stars in the cinematographic suggestion of the municipal program at the La Vidriera Cultural Center Cinema, from Friday to Monday the 13th included, ‘Spectator’s Day’. A weekend that doesn’t leave us a film from the Filmoteca on Friday, because the season has already ended, so that day there will be two scheduled sessions of this drama, action and ‘crime’ film

It can be seen, therefore, FRIDAY 10 a.m. 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. SATURDAY 11 at 5:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. SUNDAY 12at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and the MONDAY 13 in a single pass, at 8:15 p.m.

105-minute film, directed by Graham Moore and starring Mark Rylance, Dylan O’Brien and Johny Flynn in the main roles. It is rated for audiences over 16 years of age.

Chicago. 1956. Leonard (Rylance), is an English tailor who made suits on the world famous Savile Row in London. After a personal tragedy ends up in Chicago, working in a small tailor shop in a difficult area of ​​the city where she makes fancy clothes for the only people around her who can afford it: a family of gangsters.

This gangster family will try to take advantage of nature gentle and accommodating of Leonard, who together with his assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch) will be involved with the mob in a way every more serious.

We remind you that the price of tickets in Camargo for commercial film sessions is 4 euros and of 3.10 euros on Mondays, ‘Spectator’s Day’ (except holidays), while the entrance to the Filmoteca (which has already dismissed the season), on Fridays at 8:00 p.m., is priced at 2.50 euros.