El Señorón, alleged leader of the CJNG in Morelos, is arrested in Sinaloa

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Morelos reported that the arrest of Francisco Javier Rodríguez Hernández, Frank, Colombian, XLI The Lordleader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Morelos, in the municipality of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The prosecution indicated that in the state of Morelos, there are various investigation folders related to the crimes of qualified homicide; among them, the one committed against three doctors on April 10, 2020 in the town of Tilzapotla, municipality of Puente de Ixtla, acts by which they were linked to the Daniela ‘N’ process, The Queen of the South I The Master Aponte” and Óscar Zuriel ‘N’, the saint, who works as a taxi driver, and performed work as hawkperson close to the detainee.

“Besides, Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez is signaled for the crime of criminal association, and one of the main generators of violence in the state of Morelos with different activities in the metropolitan area and south of the entity”, he said in a statement.

In July 2021, with resources from the Attorney General of the State of Morelos, the search card was issued with the offer of a reward of up to 500 thousand pesos to whoever provided truthful and useful information for the location and apprehension of Francisco Javier Rodríguez Hernández, which allowed receiving information for that purpose.

“The consolidation of the investigative acts initiated in the State Attorney General’s Office, through the High Impact Crimes Prosecutor’s Office, as a basis to consolidate the judicial mandate issued by federal authority, will allow the execution in the same way with the fulfillment of court orders issued in the state of Morelos,” he added.

He said that there is a social commitment of all the authorities that participated in all the processes is manifest and allows to make clear the will and social commitment to guarantee conditions of development and a frontal and permanent combat to combat impunity in the state of Morelos and in the entire national territory.

