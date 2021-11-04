El Shaarawy and Ibanez save Mourinho

There Rome saves face, but fails to take revenge. And this time it’s not about the purged, the frost of the arctic circle or the synthetic field. A team full of starters can’t go beyond the draw against Bodo Glimt , a formation that on paper is much lower, in front of 40 thousand spectators who sang until the end at the Olimpico. Eventually, for the first time in the era Mourinho , some whistles came. This time the Portuguese coach has to thank the reserves: things went better when they entered Shomurodov, Carles Perez, Villar and Borja Mayoral .

Roma can certainly complain for two clear penalties for handball, which the referee does not see in the second half. With the Var would have been awarded, but in Conference there is not. The questionable decisions of the referee, however, do not justify a subdued game. Another intangible proof of Abraham And Mkhitaryan , both replaced in the second half. In the end, Bodo celebrates at the Olimpico, with two thousand fans arriving from the Arctic Circle. The humiliation of the first leg would not have been canceled even with a large victory (which many expected), but this draw makes it even more bitter. The situation in Conference is not compromised at all: the Rome retains second place and with two games to play has excellent chances to pass the round, theoretically he is also in the running for first place. This evening, however, much more was expected from the Giallorossi.

Many owners, even the purged are back

Mourinho, as announced, this time he fielded a team made up of many owners. There is in midfield Darboe, while Cristante scale in defense alongside Mancini. With Vina out, the left back is Ibanez. In attack there is Abraham, before El Shaarawy, Mkhitaryan And Zaniolo. All the purged also return: Reynolds, Villar, Diawara And Borja Mayoral they go to the bench. The Bodo it is the same one who humiliated the Rome in Norway, and does not even joke atOlympic. The Norwegians, who are about to win their championship, have proven to be a very organized, compact and tough team. Roma failed to make its technical superiority prevail.

Solbakken freezes the Olimpico

Bodo put Roma in difficulty with a very well organized ball possession throughout the game. Solbakken, which on the way he had put on the cross Calafiori, it also made people suffer Ibanez, in the role of full-back for him unpublished. Then at the end of the first half the Norwegian striker scored a great goal under the intersection after a perfect restart. In Rome, the most on the ball, indeed the only one, is the usual El Shaarawy. Zaniolo he is far more wrong than usual and makes him angry Abraham when he does not need a ball that would only have been pushed into the goal on the counterattack.

Roma are saved, but do not win

Mourinho tries to shake the team by inserting Villar instead of Darboe And Carles Perez for Mkhitaryan in the recovery. At 50 ‘the referee does not see an obvious foul of Moe who in the small area removes the ball from the head of El Shaarawy. With the Var there would be no doubt, but in Conference League there is not. It could be seen clearly even with the naked eye. Fortunately, El Shaarawy a couple of minutes later is still the protagonist by signing the equalizer of Rome thanks to a great personal inspiration closed with an impregnable shot. The Bodo, however, does not break down, continues to play with an incredible coldness and in the 65th minute he still punishes the Giallorossi: on the counterattack he scores with a header Botheim, again he, who had already been a nightmare in the trip to the Arctic Circle. Mourinho immediately throws into the fray Shomurodov instead of a tired one Zaniolo. At 72 ‘there is another clear hand ball in the area on a corner kick, but the referee once again denies the penalty against Roma. At 75 ‘Mancini with his head alone in front of the goal hits the post. At 80 ‘it is time to Borja Mayoral, inside instead of Abraham. The Spaniard immediately gives the right shock. He is more dynamic and more dangerous than the ex of Chelsea. At 85 ‘he puts a good ball in the center that Ibanez puts on his chest just beyond the line: the goal line technology assigns the goal to Roma. In the final, the Giallorossi try with heart and pride, but they are unable to win the game, even if in the 92nd minute there is another dubious episode: held in the penalty area. Moe on Mancini, for the referee it is an offensive foul. Another fool has been avoided, but Mourinho cannot be happy.

Roma-Bodo Glimt, match report and statistics