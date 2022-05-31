El Taiger would be recruiting Cuban reggaeton players to sing on the Island. Gente de Zona answers him (+VIDEO)

The underhanded intention of recruiting Cuban reggaeton players to sing on the island seems to be on the priorities of José Manuel Carvajal Zaldívar, alias El Taiger.

Apparently, his questionable return to Havana and the accusations weighing on him by the Cuban exile community and other representatives of the genre were not enough.

Taiger posted a message on his social networks that warns of his intention to return to singing on Cuban stages, with the consent of the regime, obviously.

“If Cuba wants, we will step on Havana”, the artist posted and accompanied the post with an image, probably from the archive, along with El Chacal, Insurrecto and Jacob Forever.

(On Instagram, the post would have an added text: “do not panic”, which it did not include in the Facebook social network. In addition, it later modified said text and wrote: “Living legends #losgrandesdesdecuba 🇨🇺 #respect that there is no abundance the panic 🙀 #legends”)

His “invitation” was interpreted as another nod to the communist dictatorship and, so far, it does not seem that his colleagues took the bait.

In favor of them going to sing on the Island, there would only be the forgotten Yomil Hidalgo, who responded effusively “What a great photo my brothers, come as Cuba awaits you. She is missed asere, blessings and respect ”.

Cuban reggaeton musicians to sing on the island? GdZ absent at roll call



Randy Malcom and Alexander Delgado, members of Gente de Zona, rejected El Taiger’s proposal.

“Randy Malcom, will not set foot in Cuba until it is democratic and free of dictators and communists”, answered the singer and percussionist.

Randy, who deserved strong criticism for praising the Los Van Van orchestra during a concert in Florida, emphatically distanced himself.

Alexander Delgado, on an Instagram storiessupported the words of his friend Randy and wished for a change in the communist Island.

“Family, we will only go to Cuba when it is free from the dictatorship that oppresses it. Hopefully that day will come soon!” The Monarch posted.

And so there would be no doubt that this was a direct response to El Taiger’s chest, Alexander left him a “Long live Cuba free of communism!” in your post.

The Taiger, during his recent concert at the Flamingo Teather Bar, on May 22, began with shouts of “Viva Cuba libre!”

But the influencer Alexander Otaola questioned him “Cuba free from what?” and asked the author of “Habla Matador” to be more specific in his message.

According to the King of Gossip, this recruitment is part of a campaign by the Castro regime to recover the artists and El Taiger is an envoy or mediator.

“Come on, nothing happens, all strawberry, all delicious, all good. We saw Manolín, Adonis MC, now we see El Taiger. He can see that we see more people. you do not be surprised”he warned.

Alexander, Gente de Zona, distanced himself from El Taiger’s invitation (Photo: Instagram Stories)

According to Otaola, the dictatorship needs the return of the young people who left and burned the Cuban passport. “And this is the way”sentenced.

The truth is that the mission, entrusted or attributed, of El Taiger for recruiting Cuban reggaeton players to sing on the Island, already has one or two less on the list.

Who else is up? Jackal, Micha, Yonky, Miss Dayana, Chocolate, Jacob, Lores, Osmany, Leinier and the others…. you have the floor.

Cubans around the World Editorial Office