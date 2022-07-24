Entertainment

El Telégrafo – They revealed the salaries of the actors and actresses of the latest Hollywood productions

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

A list of how much money each actor made from newly released or upcoming projects was released. Tom Cruise tops the list with $100 million for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

– Within the DC universe, Dwayne Johnson for ‘Black Adam’ received 22.5 million dollars, while Jason Momoa was paid 15 million for ‘Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom’.

– For Joaquin Phoenix to agree to return for the sequel to ‘Joker’, he was offered 20 million, with the possibility of doubling the bet for a potential third installment.

– Chris Hemsworth received 20 million for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ and 20 million more for ‘Extraction 2’.

– Vin Diesel takes home 20 million for ‘Fast X’, which will arrive next year.

– Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling receive 12.5 million each for being Barbie and Ken.

– Benedict Cumberbatch received 7.5 million for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen only received 2 million, just like in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, being one of the worst paid actresses in Marvel Studios.

– Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon will receive 4 million each for ‘Oppenheimer’.

– Ezra Miller received between 3 and 4 million for starring in ‘The Flash’.

– Robert Pattinson only received 3 million dollars for ‘The Batman’, an increase is expected for the future sequel.

– Amber Heard received 2 million dollars for her small participation in ‘Aquaman The Lost Kingdom’, although it will surely be cut completely.

– Finally, Anya Taylor-Joy received 1.8 million for being the protagonist of ‘Furiosa’, the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ that will arrive next year.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Five Series to pay attention to. By Ana Josefa Silva

3 mins ago

The unforeseen heritage of Jessica Alba

14 mins ago

The hilarious reason Ryan Gosling decided to star in the Barbie movie

36 mins ago

The time that ‘Gal Gadot’ served the Israeli military: PHOTOS

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button