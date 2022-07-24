El Telégrafo – They revealed the salaries of the actors and actresses of the latest Hollywood productions

A list of how much money each actor made from newly released or upcoming projects was released. Tom Cruise tops the list with $100 million for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

– Within the DC universe, Dwayne Johnson for ‘Black Adam’ received 22.5 million dollars, while Jason Momoa was paid 15 million for ‘Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom’.

– For Joaquin Phoenix to agree to return for the sequel to ‘Joker’, he was offered 20 million, with the possibility of doubling the bet for a potential third installment.

– Chris Hemsworth received 20 million for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ and 20 million more for ‘Extraction 2’.

– Vin Diesel takes home 20 million for ‘Fast X’, which will arrive next year.

– Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling receive 12.5 million each for being Barbie and Ken.

– Benedict Cumberbatch received 7.5 million for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen only received 2 million, just like in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, being one of the worst paid actresses in Marvel Studios.

– Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon will receive 4 million each for ‘Oppenheimer’.

– Ezra Miller received between 3 and 4 million for starring in ‘The Flash’.

– Robert Pattinson only received 3 million dollars for ‘The Batman’, an increase is expected for the future sequel.

– Amber Heard received 2 million dollars for her small participation in ‘Aquaman The Lost Kingdom’, although it will surely be cut completely.

– Finally, Anya Taylor-Joy received 1.8 million for being the protagonist of ‘Furiosa’, the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ that will arrive next year.