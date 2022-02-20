El Torito sounds with his new song “El Pecador”

The merengue player Héctor Acosta “El Torito” has positioned himself on national radio with his most recent bachata “El Pecador”, the new song from El Torito with arrangements by Robinson Hernández.

With the theme, Héctor, who is on tour in the United States, intends to once again bring the feeling to the hearts of Latinos and Dominicans. That is why he chose the theme, which was popularized in his voice by the Mexican singer Javier Solis, “el Pecador”

“I have put a lot of emphasis on this topic, I like it a lot and the acceptance of the people has been so great that it has surprised me,” El Torito said in a communication.

Currently, Héctor Acosta is on tour in the United States where he is taking his hits to different cities in that great country, which has expressed its love and affection for him throughout his career.

El Torito has performed in Lancaster and Houston, Texas; and this February 26 and 27, it will be presented at the United Palace, where it will celebrate the 178th anniversary of the independence of the Dominican Republic. In addition, it will reach Knoxville, TN, among other cities.

It should be remembered that the Dominican merengue player was as the guest of honor at the swearing-in of the president of Honduras Xiomara Castro de Zelaya; In the activity, held in Tegucigalpa, El Torito was one of the most applauded during the inauguration of the first president of that Central American nation.