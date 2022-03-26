El Tri almost always leaves World Cup qualification for last

The concacaf qualifiers They are usually a real headache for the Mexican team and in the road to Qatar with Gerardo Martinor is not the exception, because the Tri will have to wait practically until the last day to have the World Cup ticket.

Mathematics puts Tri practically with him Repechage ‘tied up’only a catastrophe in the games against Honduras and The Savior they would take it away, and this Sunday against the catrachos they could close the pass to the World Cup directly, as long as beat Honduras in San Pedro Sula and Costa Rica did not win as a visitor to El Salvadorwhich is already removed. If not, it will be until the last day in which you receive Mexico to Salvadorans.

But qualifying at the end of the tie is not something new for the Mexican teamand it is that since 1994, for the USA World Cup that the format of Concacaf changed, it has.

In ’94, with Miguel Mejia Baron, the qualifying method was through a Home Run and after starting losing to El Salvador on the road, el Tri got his pass on the last date against Canada on Edmonton winning 2-1.

Four years later for France 98 the tie was played Bora Milutinovićwho classified the Tri in advance but the draws of the last dates against United States, Costa Rica and Jamaicathe first two in the Aztecthey made the Federation fired him and the World Cup will direct it Manuel Lapuente.

On the way to 2002 Korea and JapanMexico for the first time suffered in a Concacaf Hexagonal. Javier Aguirre came on as relief and until the last day he was able to secure the pass to the World Cup with 17 units.

For the process heading to Germany, Ricardo La Volpe promised to pass the tie ‘walking’ and he fulfilled it. The Mustache made one of the best hexagonal of history by stamping the passport two days before the end of the qualifier.

In 2010 again Javier Aguirre saved the eliminatoryto and missing a date managed to secure the direct pass to South Africa facing in the Aztec stadium to The Savior.

The worst tie for 2014

If there is a turbulent passage in the history of Tri in the qualifiers is the one of Brazil 2014. Four coaches passed during the Hexagonal and last minute thanks to a combination of results The National Team entered the Intercontinental Repechage to be able to be in the world Cup.

In that process they went through the bench Jose Manuel de la Torre, Luis Fernando Tena, Victor Manuel Vucetich and finally the Louse Herrera was the one put Mexico in the World Cup.

The best of all the Osorio tie

Since 1998 the Tri did not get into world as first place and Juan Carlos Osorio despite the rotations and others He did the honor leading a very calm tiebeing most of the time first place and breaking curses as he did in columbus in view of United States.

The Colombian ranked Mexico in first place missing three days to finish the eliminatory of Concacafsame in which he only lost one game and won 6 of the 10 of that Hexagonal.