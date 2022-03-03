“El Vítor” and Adrián Uribe say goodbye to Televisa

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (EL UNIVERSAL).- For 25 years Adrián Uribe belonged to the ranks of Televisa where he went from being a budding comedian to one of the star drivers of the television station to which he ceased to belong in June 2021.

Uribe, is those figures that the popularity of his characters makes many people today know him as “El Vítor” than by his real name.

Despite the fact that he now enjoys great popularity among the Mexican public, Adrian before leaving Televisa was aware that fame is fleeting.

“Fame is capricious and fortune is ephemeral: any day they end, and he knows it, but he also knows that with perseverance you can go far,” he said a few months ago in an interview with Yordi Rosado.

However, Uribe’s career and rise to success was not easy, it even took him almost a decade to have his first opportunity on television in the program “A new day”, hosted by César Costa and Rebecca de Alba in 1997.

Uribe’s beginnings in entertainment date back to 1988, when at the age of 16 and characterized as a clown, he animated Sunday afternoon meals at the famous Mesón del Caballo Bayo restaurant, located north of Mexico City.

At that time Adrián was already working to help his mother, who had a terrible relationship with his father, because he violated her. For this reason, Uribe began to work as a comedian to earn enough money and for her mother to stop depending on her husband.

—Uribe found success in the theater and on Televisa

Uribe began a career of more than eleven years in theater, he was a member of the National Theater Company in Mexico, attached to the National Institute of Fine Arts, with which he performed in various stagings of classical theater, alternating this with appearances in cabaret . That was where he created his first character to become famous: “Poncho Aurelio”, a traffic policeman.

After being in “A new day”, Uribe was called by Reynaldo López to participate in the program “La hora pico” with Lorena de la Garza, Consuelo Duval and other comedians in the year 2000.

From his participation in this show, the comedian’s career was on the rise and that even allowed him to star in the telenovela “Como tú no hay dos”.

The actor had a prolific career within the San Ángel television station, since since he appeared in “Humor es … los comedians” the public was thrown into the bag; It is said that due to his unique style of doing comedy, the doors were opened for him to other projects of the comedy bar of the Las Estrellas channel such as “Nosotros los Guapos”, “Como tú no hay dos” and even Televisa’s strong card for the bar. Sunday “Who is the mask?”, among others.